Scottish Government
|Printable version
First Minister to participate in COP28
Scotland will be represented at global climate conference
First Minister Humza Yousaf intends to participate in COP28, the international climate change conference, in Dubai at the end of the month.
Mr Yousaf said the global conference provides an opportunity to highlight Scotland’s commitment to addressing the twin crises of climate and nature as a good global citizen, as he pledged to call on world leaders to take greater action and provide loss and damage funding for countries suffering the worst impacts of climate change.
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition Mairi McAllan will also participate in the Conference to showcase the progress Scotland is making to deliver a just transition to next zero and continuing work to build renewables and hydrogen industries.
A delegation of Scottish companies from across a variety of sectors, including renewable energy, will accompany the First Minister at COP28 to highlight Scotland’s global reputation and attract investment in Scotland.
Confirmation of participation at COP28 follows a meeting of the First Minister’s Environmental Council and today’s ministerial meeting with environment NGOs.
First Minister Humza Yousaf said:
“COP28 provides an opportunity to underline Scotland’s commitment to being a good global citizen, and making a constructive contribution to addressing global challenges such as the biodiversity and the climate crisis.
“The Scottish Government will use COP28 to call on all to urgently step up to address the injustice at the heart of climate change by supporting those communities who are suffering the most but have done the least to cause climate impacts, including through our leadership on loss and damage.
“That is why the gathering of the global community at COP28 is so important. Only by working together can we meet the need and urgency of the task that lies ahead. We simply do not have time to work alone when it comes to our just transition to net-zero.
“COP28 also allows the Scottish Government to advance international relations and build partnerships. Scottish companies will be attending to enhance Scotland’s global reputation, particularly on renewable energy. It’s also an opportunity to attract investment in strategic net zero sectors in Scotland.”
Background
Details of the Ministerial programme is currently being finalised. Further operational information, including ministerial itineraries, will be available to news organisations in due course.
For security reasons, the First Minister’s full travel arrangements are not made public in advance, however details about Ministerial travel and engagements are proactively published online.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/first-minister-to-participate-in-cop28/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Education and skills reform08/11/2023 14:10:00
Views sought on new qualifications body and inspectorate.
Rural migration in an independent Scotland08/11/2023 10:05:00
New visa proposals would help address rural and island depopulation.
New scheme to improve healthcare for veterans07/11/2023 15:05:00
Drive to improve awareness of veterans’ health needs goes nationwide.
New BSL action plan07/11/2023 12:05:00
Actions to help improve the lives of British Sign Language (BSL) users have been published as part of ongoing work to make Scotland the best place to live, work and visit for people that use the language.
Leading the way on Fair Work07/11/2023 10:05:00
Scottish Government recognised for promoting workforce security and fairness.
Transforming the justice system06/11/2023 15:05:00
Woman and girls will be better protected and victims’ needs prioritised as part of reforms to improve justice services and create safer communities.
Gender pay gap lowest on record06/11/2023 12:05:00
Difference in wages narrower in Scotland than UK as a whole.
Migration in an independent Scotland03/11/2023 15:05:00
Supporting people who want to live and work in Scotland.