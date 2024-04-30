First Minister to stand down

Humza Yousaf indicates intention to resign.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has announced that he will stand down.

Speaking at a news conference at the First Minister’s official residence in Bute House, Edinburgh, Mr Yousaf yesterday said:

“After spending the weekend reflecting on what is best for the government and country I lead, I have concluded that repairing our relationships across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm. “I intend to stand down as Party Leader. I will continue as First Minister until my successor has been elected, particularly as the Parliament will be debating some incredibly important legislation in the coming days and weeks. “I cannot tell you what an honour it is being the First Minister of the country I love, the country I am raising my family in, and the only country I will ever call home. I have had the honour of serving in Government for almost 12 years in a variety of roles. “Although I am sad that my time as First Minister is ending, I am so grateful and blessed for having the opportunity so few are afforded – to lead my country, and who could ask for a better country to lead than Scotland.”

Read the First Minister’s official statement in full at: First Minister to resign - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

Background

Arrangements for the nomination, appointment and resignation of a First Minister are set out in sections 45 and 46 of the Scotland Act 1998. The Standing Orders of the Scottish Parliament, at Rule 4.1 and Rule 11.10, detail the role of MSPs in nominating a fellow Member to the King for appointment.