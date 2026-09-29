First Minister to visit India

Scottish delegation will join FM to help boost trade.

First Minister John Swinney will lead a trade mission during an official visit to India in October.

During the visit, the First Minister will meet senior business leaders to promote Scotland's economic interests and strengthen partnerships in sectors including food and drink, renewable energy, education, tourism, culture and space.

The First Minister will be joined by representatives from Salmon Scotland, the Scotch Whisky Association, Scottish Chambers of Commerce, VisitScotland and the higher education sector, including a delegation of food and whisky companies seeking to expand their presence in the Indian market.

The visit comes as a report finds the UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement could create more than £3 billion of opportunities for Scotland's priority sectors by 2030, including energy, life sciences, education, technology and digital services, and food and drink.

First Minister John Swinney said:

"Scotland's food and drink producers have spent years building relationships in India. This visit is about turning those relationships into real opportunities for businesses, ensuring Scotland is well placed to benefit from growing trade and investment links with one of the world's fastest-growing economies. "Scotland is open for business and one of the best places in the world to invest. Working more closely with India will create new opportunities for trade, investment and economic growth that support jobs and prosperity across Scotland. “We have a rich history with India and this visit is also an opportunity to deepen connections through sport, education and our shared Commonwealth ties to support tourism, cultural exchange and create lasting partnerships that benefit both countries.”

Mark Kent, Chief Executive, Scotch Whisky Association said:

“Earlier this year, the Scotch Whisky sector warmly welcomed the entry into force of the free trade agreement between the UK and India, which signalled an important milestone with the immediate halving of tariffs on Scotch Whisky in a growing market. India is the largest whisky market in the world, and the Scottish Government’s visit to India is a good opportunity to explore the market’s considerable potential for export growth over the coming years, for Scotch Whisky producers of all sizes."

Tavish Scott, Chief Executive, Salmon Scotland said:

“This is an important visit to a significant market for salmon from Scotland and I thank the First Minister for his time and commitment to this endeavour. The trade deal between the UK and Indian Governments is very helpful to our ability to find new customers in an exciting marketplace and I look forward to the First Minister’s involvement in that journey.”

Charandeep Singh BEM, Chief Executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said:

“We are delighted to be joining the First Minister on this important trade mission to India, which is one of the world’s fastest growing economies and a crucial market for many businesses and sectors across Scotland. “In recent years, Scottish Chambers of Commerce has been working hard to strengthen the Scotland-India business corridor through our partnerships with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). “We hope to use this visit will build on these connections and foster new relationships that will help unlock further growth opportunities, including those made possible by the UK-India free trade agreement.”

Background

The visit, to Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai, forms part of a wider effort to deepen the relationship between Scotland and India through economic co-operation, cultural exchange, tourism, sport and academic collaboration.

The First Minister is due to visit India between 20 and 27 October.

Unlocking trade with India – gov.scot

Scottish Enterprise’s international arm, Scottish Development International, is delivering the trade and investment elements of the programme.

Reuben Aitken, Managing Director International at Scottish Enterprise, said: