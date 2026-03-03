First Minister update on the Middle East

Swinney urges diplomatic solution to bring violence to an end.

First Minister John Swinney has called for a diplomatic solution to help bring violence to an end amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The First Minister yesterday said:

“I am deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in the aftermath of the United States and Israel’s strikes on Iran.

“At what is a profoundly dangerous and uncertain moment for the region and the wider world, it is essential that all nations abide by the international rules-based system. The events of the last few days do not suggest to me that the United States and Israel have done this.

“This initial action gives rise to an inevitable escalation of the conflict, and the decision of the UK Prime Minister to allow UK military bases to be used by the United States in this operation creates further risks and dangers. It is a matter of real concern that the UK has now been drawn into this conflict and the Prime Minister needs to set out clearly how the risks we now face can be reduced.

“It is unclear what the exit strategy is for this military action or that there has been appropriate planning to ensure stability in the region.

“The dangerous consequences of these strikes are already being felt by civilians, including many Scottish nationals, and underline the need to bring this conflict to a peaceful resolution. While that crucial work takes place, we will continue to engage with the UK Government on the support that can be provided to those in the region.

“There can be no doubt that the Iranian government is a brutal, repressive and undemocratic regime which must never have access to nuclear weapons. But the main victims of that regime have been the people of Iran, who are suffering terribly.

“The Iranian people must have democratic rights and should have the opportunity to decide their own future. But history shows us that this is rarely if ever achieved by external intervention – indeed this type of military intervention can often be wholly counterproductive.

“There must be a diplomatic solution to bring this violence to an end. The international community must now come together to ensure de-escalation, an end to hostilities and a return to negotiations. Peace must prevail.”