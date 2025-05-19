Scottish Government
First Minister urges Prime Minister to drop EU red lines
Scotland’s interests cannot be an afterthought in negotiations.
First Minister John Swinney has urged the UK Government to reflect Scotland’s interests by dropping its EU red lines on the single market, customs union and freedom of movement.
Ahead of today’s summit between the UK and EU, the First Minister has reiterated his calls for the closest possible co-operation with Europe and said the best future for Scotland is as an independent nation within the European Union.
The Scottish Government has previously called for the UK Government to negotiate with the EU on a number of key areas including removing barriers to food and drink exports, closer energy and climate co-operation, a youth mobility agreement, and rejoining the Erasmus+ and Creative Europe programmes.
The First Minister yesterday said:
“Scotland’s best future lies as an independent country within the European Union. More than ever, the current uncertain economic and geopolitical environment reinforces the importance of Scotland having the security, stability and opportunity that comes with EU membership.
“Right now, the Prime Minister must negotiate the closest possible working relationship with the EU, in the interests of people and businesses across Scotland. To do that he must drop his ideological red lines on the single market, customs union and freedom of movement. This would remove significant trade barriers and red tape for Scottish businesses and give a much-needed boost to the Scottish economy which is still being badly impacted by Brexit.
“If the UK Government wants to get serious about economic growth, it should recognise that the EU is one of our most important economic and security partners. At the very least we need to see a reduction in red tape for our food and drink exports, closer co-operation on energy and climate issues and greater freedom of movement for our young people. These areas and others can bring benefits both for us and our European partners.
“The Scottish Government stands ready to work with the UK and the EU towards stability and progress but the UK Government must reflect the interests of Scotland in the upcoming talks. Given the appalling economic, social and cultural damage of Brexit, Scotland cannot be treated as an afterthought by the UK Government in these discussions.”
Background
The Scottish Government has published papers on some of our key priorities for closer cooperation:
- Agrifood trading arrangements with the EU
- Closer energy and climate cooperation with the EU
- Erasmus+ reassociation
- Creative Europe reassociation
- Youth mobility agreement with the EU
The Scottish Government has also published a number of reports on the impact of Brexit on Scotland and Scotland’s economy, including:
In 2023, the Scottish Government published a paper setting out the Scottish Government’s vision for an independent Scotland in the EU:
Building a New Scotland: an independent Scotland in the EU – gov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/first-minister-urges-prime-minister-to-drop-eu-red-lines/
