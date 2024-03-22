First Minister Vaughan Gething announces new Welsh Government Cabinet

First Minister Vaughan Gething has announced his Ministerial team for a Wales full of optimism, ambition and unity.

Vaughan Gething yesterday said:

I’m incredibly proud to bring together a government drawn from all parts of Wales to serve the whole of our nation, with progressive politics at its heart. In particular, I am pleased to appoint a Minister for Mental Health and Early Years to ensure we deliver in the first 1,000 days of the life of every child.

This Ministerial team will answer the call of the generation in waiting, to create a stronger, fairer, greener Wales. We will take action to strengthen our economy by providing opportunities for everyone and being steadfast in our commitment to a just transition to net zero. Our goal to deliver green prosperity is reflected by the creation of a new Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Welsh Language.

I believe in a Wales that recognises that we can celebrate our differences and take pride in all those things that draw us together and make us who we are. While there will be many challenges ahead, there are even greater opportunities. I am ambitious about the work this team will do to make Wales an even better place.