Welsh Government
|Printable version
First Minister Vaughan Gething announces new Welsh Government Cabinet
First Minister Vaughan Gething has announced his Ministerial team for a Wales full of optimism, ambition and unity.
Vaughan Gething yesterday said:
I’m incredibly proud to bring together a government drawn from all parts of Wales to serve the whole of our nation, with progressive politics at its heart. In particular, I am pleased to appoint a Minister for Mental Health and Early Years to ensure we deliver in the first 1,000 days of the life of every child.
This Ministerial team will answer the call of the generation in waiting, to create a stronger, fairer, greener Wales. We will take action to strengthen our economy by providing opportunities for everyone and being steadfast in our commitment to a just transition to net zero. Our goal to deliver green prosperity is reflected by the creation of a new Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Welsh Language.
I believe in a Wales that recognises that we can celebrate our differences and take pride in all those things that draw us together and make us who we are. While there will be many challenges ahead, there are even greater opportunities. I am ambitious about the work this team will do to make Wales an even better place.
- First Minister – Vaughan Gething
- Counsel General-designate – Mick Antoniw MS
- Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy & Welsh Language – Jeremy Miles MS
- Cabinet Secretary for Health & Social Care – Eluned Morgan MS
- Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Constitution & Cabinet Office – Rebecca Evans MS
- Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government & Planning – Julie James MS
- Cabinet Secretary for Education – Lynne Neagle MS
- Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport – Ken Skates MS
- Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change & Rural Affairs – Huw Irranca Davies MS
- Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice – Lesley Griffiths
- Chief Whip & Trefnydd – Jane Hutt MS
- Minister for Social Partnership – Hannah Blythyn MS
- Minister for Mental Health & Early Years – Jayne Bryant MS
- Minister for Social Care – Dawn Bowden MS
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-vaughan-gething-announces-new-welsh-government-cabinet
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government working with partners to protect patient safety during third junior doctors strike22/03/2024 14:05:00
The Welsh Government, NHS Wales and the British Medical Association are working together to ensure patient safety is protected while junior doctors take strike action for the third time next week.
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data: January and February 202422/03/2024 09:10:00
The Welsh Government has responded to the latest NHS performance data published yesterday (March 21st).
Life changing mobility technology helps Ebbw Vale football coach amputee join in again20/03/2024 12:10:00
49-year-old Martin Padfield, an amputee of 24 years, can join in with his son's football team again thanks to Welsh Government funded specialist Microprocessor Controlled Prosthetic knees.
New measures to help protect poultry industry from bird flu19/03/2024 14:24:00
New registration requirements for bird keepers in Great Britain – all bird keepers must register their birds and update records annually.
A young person’s guide to all things Budget19/03/2024 14:05:00
An innovative animation on public spending, co-produced by young people for young people has been published by the Welsh Government.
Welsh gaming professionals to fly the flag at 'instrumental' US conference18/03/2024 09:15:00
Creative Wales and Welsh Government support will see some of Wales’ leading games development and software companies heading to the games industry’s largest annual gathering in San Francisco.
New expectations of health boards to improve experience, speed up access and reduce emissions in emergency departments15/03/2024 14:05:00
Evidence-based approaches to speed up assessment times, reducing the time people wait to be admitted to hospital and a focus on sustainability are some of the ways new quality standards will help to improve Wales’ emergency departments.
Welsh Government in push to attract STEM teachers to Wales: “Every day you could be the one positive thing that child needs”15/03/2024 12:05:00
With British Science Week reaching its conclusion, prospective STEM teachers are being urged to explore the range of incentives available in Wales as applications are currently open.