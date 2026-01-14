First Minister welcomes major offshore wind contracts, bringing thousands of jobs for Wales

The Awel y Mor fixed offshore wind project in north Wales and the Erebus floating offshore wind project off the coast of Pembrokeshire both received contracts through the Contracts for Difference allocation round.

The projects are expected to bring substantial economic benefits to Wales, with the Awel y Mor development alone anticipated to create around 2,000 jobs during construction and another 50 roles to support delivery with RWE. The Erebus project is expected to support over 600 jobs during construction and 500 through the supply chain.

The Erebus project will help establish Wales as a leader in the emerging floating offshore wind industry.

First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan, said:

I'm delighted that two Welsh offshore wind projects have secured contracts in the latest UK auction. This demonstrates how Wales is well placed to build on its existing capacity for renewable energy, to reap the benefits of these new projects bringing many high-quality jobs and wider economic benefits to our economy. The floating offshore project off the coast of Pembrokeshire will help kickstart the new floating offshore wind industry for Wales and, together with extending the fixed offshore wind generation in north Wales, will utilise the latest technology and help to reduce bills and boost our energy security.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: