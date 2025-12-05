First Minister welcomes political leaders to Wales to celebrate creative industries

The First Minister Eluned Morgan welcomed political leaders to Wales today for the British-Irish Council, to discuss unlocking the potential of the creative industries.

The First Minister chaired the summit, which included:

Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez, Chief Minister of Guernsey

Micheál Martin, Irish Taoiseach

Simon Harris, Irish Tánaiste and Minister for Finance

Helen McEntee, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Minister for Defence

Alfred Cannan, Isle of Man Chief Minister

Deputy Lyndon Farnham, Government of Jersey Chief Minister

Michelle O’Neil, Northern Irish First Minister

Emma Little-Pengelly, Northern Irish deputy First Minister

John Swinney, Scottish First Minister

Sir Keir Starmer, UK Government’s Prime Minister

Darren Jones, UK Government’s Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister

Hilary Benn, UK Government Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Jo Stevens, UK Government Secretary of State for Wales

They were also joined by the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Rebecca Evans, and Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant.

Today’s summit was the second major event hosted by First Minister Eluned Morgan this week, following the hugely successful Wales Investment Summit on Monday, which was attended by over 300 business leaders from all over the globe.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

Today’s summit was a great opportunity to welcome friends to Wales to celebrate our vibrant and dynamic creative industries. Our creative industries enrich our lives in so many ways – providing enjoyment and memories. The sector is also a cornerstone of our economy – the sectors supported by Creative Wales have over 3,500 businesses, employing 35,000 people with an annual turnover of £1.5bn.

Minister for Culture Jack Sargeant said: