First Minister welcomes start of zero US tariffs on Scotch whisky

FM: “A win for Scotland and a win for the United States”

First Minister John Swinney yesterday welcomed the lifting of US tariffs on Scotch whisky and the creation of a ‘zero-for-zero’ tariff regime.

The exemption announced by President Trump following the King’s State Visit in April, was confirmed by US Authorities yesterday and has come into force yesterday (Friday).

Scotland exports more whisky to the United States than to any other country.

The First Minister yesterday said:

“The end of US tariffs on Scotch whisky has now been confirmed by the US Authorities and from, tomorrow, will be whisky will be tariff free. “This follows the remarkable contribution of the King and a ‘Team Scotland’ approach that saw the Scotch Whisky Association and the Scottish Government work hand in hand. “We were able to partner with the bourbon industry in the United States, raise the issue with President Trump in the Oval Office, and get this issue on his agenda. “The result is a ‘zero-for-zero’ tariff regime that is a win for Scotland and a win for the United States. It benefits businesses and workers on both sides of the Atlantic and not just among whisky producers but also the businesses and communities that support the sector across Scotland. “This is a good day for Scotland.”

International Director at the Scotch Whisky Association Ian Duddy yesterday said: