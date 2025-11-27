Thursday 27 Nov 2025 @ 10:15
Welsh Government
Printable version

First Minister welcomes UK Government Budget

First Minister Eluned Morgan has welcomed the UK Government’s Autumn Budget

This is a Budget which will help people right across Wales. It will mean more money in the pocket of people who need it the most, support for energy bills, a raise in the minimum wage and good news for pensioners.

 I’m pleased the Chancellor has listened to our call to scrap the two-child benefits limit, which will help to tackle the scourge of child poverty.

We called on the UK Government to continue to support us with more money for hard pressed public services and they have delivered with an extra £500m, building on the £5 billion of extra funding they have already confirmed.

We will also see significant investment in Wales, including in AI Growth Zones, advanced manufacturing, steel transition in Port Talbot, and nuclear energy in Anglesey. 

The UK Government has increased Wales’ fiscal flexibilities – this will give Wales a more durable financial settlement, supporting Welsh public services and economic growth and recognises the ambitions in the UK Government’s manifesto commitment.  Last year these additional flexibilities meant we were able to provide thousands of additional treatments in the NHS in Wales.

Channel website: http://gov.wales

Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-minister-welcomes-uk-government-budget

Share this article

Latest News from
Welsh Government

Additional train service for Heart of Wales line

27/11/2025 14:05:00

An additional train will run on the Heart of Wales line each day from December 14.

New 999 call categories to improve patient care and ambulance response

27/11/2025 12:15:00

Further changes to the way 999 calls to the Welsh Ambulance Service are managed will come into force from Tuesday 2 December.

Swiss company invests in expansion at Newport site

27/11/2025 11:15:00

A Swiss company is set to expand its manufacturing operations in Newport as part of a deal with a leading technology company in the aerospace and defence sector.

Welsh Government boosts funding for warmer, cheaper social homes

26/11/2025 14:10:00

Thousands more social housing tenants in Wales will benefit from warmer homes and lower energy bills as the Welsh Government announces an additional £14.1 million for energy efficiency improvements.

Electric vehicle remake of iconic 1950s van to be made in Wales

26/11/2025 13:10:00

An electric vehicle remake of an iconic van sold in the 1950s is set to be made in Wales, thanks to Welsh Government support.

Support for sexual violence survivors to start healing

26/11/2025 11:05:00

Survivors of sexual violence across Wales will be able to access specialist counselling and emotional support more quickly, thanks to a new £2.4 million Welsh Government investment, announced yesterday on White Ribbon Day.

National Forest for Wales grows to over 90,000 hectares

26/11/2025 09:05:00

The National Forest for Wales now covers the equivalent of over 90,000 rugby pitches thanks to a network of woodland sites across Wales.

WorldSkills UK national finals start tomorrow in Wales

25/11/2025 16:05:00

Wales welcomes UK’s finest talent as it hosts the WorldSkills UK national finals, starting tomorrow, for the first time.

£6.4 billion to deliver key services in Wales

25/11/2025 14:05:00

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, yesterday announced that local authorities will next year receive £6.4 billion from the Welsh Government to spend on delivering key services.

Building the future to protect its past, Wales invests in next generation of stonemasons

25/11/2025 13:18:00

The Welsh Government's historic environment service, Cadw, is searching for three new trainee stonemasons to join and train alongside its team of professional stonemasons.

Privacy SS