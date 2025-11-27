First Minister welcomes UK Government Budget

First Minister Eluned Morgan has welcomed the UK Government’s Autumn Budget

This is a Budget which will help people right across Wales. It will mean more money in the pocket of people who need it the most, support for energy bills, a raise in the minimum wage and good news for pensioners.

I’m pleased the Chancellor has listened to our call to scrap the two-child benefits limit, which will help to tackle the scourge of child poverty.

We called on the UK Government to continue to support us with more money for hard pressed public services and they have delivered with an extra £500m, building on the £5 billion of extra funding they have already confirmed.

We will also see significant investment in Wales, including in AI Growth Zones, advanced manufacturing, steel transition in Port Talbot, and nuclear energy in Anglesey.

The UK Government has increased Wales’ fiscal flexibilities – this will give Wales a more durable financial settlement, supporting Welsh public services and economic growth and recognises the ambitions in the UK Government’s manifesto commitment. Last year these additional flexibilities meant we were able to provide thousands of additional treatments in the NHS in Wales.