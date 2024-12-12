First Minister’s Christmas card 2024

Supporting children to have the best start in life.

First Minister John Swinney has launched his official Christmas card in partnership with charity Children First.

Children and young people supported by the charity were invited to Bute House to meet the First Minister and share their hopes and dreams for 2025.

This year’s Christmas card design features a photograph of Loch Faskally taken by Jane Barlow, an award-winning photographer at the Press Association. In the new year, a framed copy of the photograph signed by the First Minister will be auctioned to raise proceeds for Children First.

The First Minister said the card, and launch event, was an opportunity to highlight his commitment to eradicating child poverty and ensuring every child in Scotland has a safe, happy childhood and opportunities to succeed in life. He yesterday said:

“The Scottish Government is committed to making Scotland the best place in the world to grow up. So, it was important to me that this year’s Christmas card reflected that pledge. This year saw the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child incorporated into Scots law through ground breaking legislation, helping to make sure public authorities across Scotland respect, protect and fulfil all children’s human rights and that children live free from discrimination – an ambition championed by Children First. “Children First does tremendous work protecting children from harm and delivering emotional, practical and financial support for families. Meeting the children and young people today at Bute House was an excellent opportunity to hear first-hand about the issues affecting them, and their aspirations for the future. “I’d like to thank the very talented Jane for contributing her photograph for this year’s Christmas card. Loch Faskally is a place of great natural beauty that showcases the very best Scotland’s environment has to offer.”

Chief Executive of Children First Mary Glasgow yesterday said:

“We are delighted and honoured that the First Minister has chosen Children First to benefit from his Christmas card this year. We are very grateful to John Swinney for thinking of us and to Jane Barlow for sharing her beautiful image to help children across the country. “Through our national support line and in homes, schools and communities across Scotland our teams are working with families, day in day out to help protect their children from harm. “Every child should have a safe and happy childhood we will continue to champion children's rights with the Scottish Government to make the future, safer and brighter for every child.”

Jamieleigh, aged 14, said: “Meeting the First Minister, him sitting down with us and hearing what we say, could be a once in life-time opportunity, not many people get to do this. It’s great that he’s chosen Children First for his Christmas card.”

About Children First

Children First is Scotland’s national children’s charity. Children First stands up for every child because all children should have a safe childhood. The charity protects children from harm and supports them to recover from trauma and abuse in their homes, schools and communities and through its national support line.

Find out more or donate to Children First’s Christmas appeal at www.childrenfirst.org.uk/appeal

The Children First support line is open 365 days a year for anyone worried about a child, including on Christmas Day. Adults in Scotland can talk to Children First for support by calling free on 08000 28 22 33 or visiting www.childrenfirst.org.uk/supportline.