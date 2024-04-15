Scottish Government
|Printable version
First Minister’s concerns over UK decision to continue to arm Israel
Latest exchange as British nationals among dead.
Noting that the Prime Minister did not agree to his call to end the license of arms exports to Israel, the First Minister has written to Lord Ahmad to warn that the UK Government is in danger of being complicit in the killing of innocent civilians.
The full text of the letter:
Dear Lord Ahmad,
Thank you for your letter of 8 April replying to mine to the Prime Minister of 23 February and 3 April.
I welcome the UK Government’s stated commitment to International Humanitarian Law, our diplomats’ contribution to finally achieving a UN Security Council Resolution, and the UK’s wider efforts to bring an end to the tragedy befalling the people of the Middle East.
I share with you the grief at the killing of three British aid workers, along with every other innocent man, woman and child killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas’s terrorist attacks of 7 October and Israel’s response, which has gone far beyond any legitimate response.
In spite of everything contained in your comprehensive reply, I note that you have not agreed to my call to end the license of arms exports to Israel, which means that the UK will continue to arm Israel’s war in Gaza. A war that has left tens of thousands dead, the majority reported to be women and children.
As I said in my letter of 3 April, by continuing to arm Israel, the United Kingdom Government is in danger of being complicit in the killing of innocent civilians.
I find it difficult to comprehend that this continues to be the United Kingdom’s position against the backdrop of the ICJ ruling; UN Security Council, General Assembly and Human Rights Council Resolutions; countless UN officials’ statements about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza; and the recent open letter signed by over 600 legal professionals warning of potential UK complicity in grave breaches of international law, including violations of the Genocide Convention.
If this, alongside the killing of British nationals among at least 35,000 dead – the majority of whom are innocent women and children – is insufficient to change your policy, what more will it take?
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/first-ministers-concerns-over-uk-decision-to-continue-to-arm-israel/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Enhancing social care services15/04/2024 15:05:00
More than £9 million is being made available over the next three years to give people who access social care more choice and control over decisions relating to their care.
Chief Nursing Officer to retire12/04/2024 12:05:00
Alex McMahon’s decision brings to an end a ‘distinguished career’.
Help for families during holidays10/04/2024 12:20:00
‘Extra Time’ partnership providing vital support.
Climate Engagement Fund reopens09/04/2024 12:05:00
Continued support for climate action in communities.
Move to Child Disability Payment complete for all kids09/04/2024 10:05:00
Human rights centred benefits approach for disabled children in Scotland.
American Foulbrood found in Perthshire beehive08/04/2024 15:05:00
Beekeepers within 3km of affected hive encouraged to increase biosecurity.
Culture strategy for Scotland: action plan - easy read08/04/2024 12:05:00
An easy to read translation of the action plan supporting the culture strategy for Scotland.