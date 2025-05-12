First Minister’s cost of living guarantee

The Scottish Government’s cost of living guarantee will help to deliver vital support for the people of Scotland, First Minister John Swinney has said.

The Programme for Government 2025-26 commits to a range of measures which will help households in a challenging economic climate.

The cost of living guarantee includes:

Lower income tax than in England for the majority of workers

Continuation of free prescriptions and free eye appointments

Free bus travel for 2.3 million people

Scottish undergraduate students will continue to pay no tuition fees

Funded childcare hours, which would otherwise cost families more than £6,000 a year per eligible child.

Free school meals, which save the average family who take up the offer £400 per child per year, will be expanded, and more breakfast clubs introduced.

Winter fuel payments restored for Scottish pensioners in 2025-26

The Programme for Government also committed to scrapping peak rail fares for good from September.

The First Minister yesterday said: