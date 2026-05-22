First Minister’s vision for “new era of co-operation” with trade unions

Welsh workers and their communities will benefit from a landmark shift in how the Welsh Government shapes policy, First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth told trade union leaders yesterday.

In a keynote speech to TUC Cymru's biennial congress this morning, the FM outlined a programme placing workers’ voices at the centre of government — from procurement and skills to industrial remediation and the green transition.

Public bodies in Wales currently spend more than £8 billion a year on procurement. The Welsh Government aims to increase the share of public contracts awarded to Welsh-based firms from around 55% to over 70%, with the potential to support tens of thousands of jobs.

Among the new Welsh Government’s flagship policies will be a new National Development Agency, established to attract high-quality, fair-work jobs to Wales. A commitment to renewed social partnership with trade unions, employers and government will also guide solutions to complex challenges, including the just transition to clean energy.

The First Minister told the Congress: