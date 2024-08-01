First Mission Board focuses on immediate action to make Britain a clean energy superpower

Energy Secretary chairs first energy Mission Board, as government continues immediate action to deliver clean power by 2030 and accelerate to net zero

new forum key to securing British energy independence, with ministers tasked with accelerating plan to invest in clean, homegrown energy across Britain

meeting takes place as the biggest ever budget is confirmed for this year’s renewables auction – as part of government efforts to rapidly increase clean, cheap energy

follows on from early action to end onshore wind ban, unblock solar projects, launch major partnership with Great British Energy, and set up 2030 clean power Mission Control

The Energy Secretary continued his drive to make Britain a clean energy superpower with a push for British-based clean, homegrown energy, as he chaired the first Energy Mission Board today (Wednesday 31 July).

Ed Miliband convened Ministers from across government to ensure a relentless focus on delivering the Clean Energy Superpower mission, based on the twin objectives of delivering clean power by 2030 and accelerating towards net zero, to boost energy independence, protect consumers, and support jobs across the country.

The Energy Secretary will emphasise to colleagues the importance of the new forum as playing a vital role in driving forward ambitious, long-term plans to tackle the challenges the country faces and secure its energy independence.

He will work closely with colleagues to rapidly increase the rollout of homegrown, clean energy and reduce dependence on volatile fossil fuels, which is central to protecting billpayers, creating good, well-paid jobs and combatting the climate and nature crisis.

The first meeting follows the immediate steps the Energy Secretary has taken to kickstart this work – including scrapping the onshore wind ban, unlocking solar production, and launching Great British Energy’s major partnership with The Crown Estate. To further support the rollout of new clean energy projects, he has also today confirmed the biggest ever budget for this year’s renewables auction – at over £1.5 billion.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said:

In an unstable world, the best way to boost our energy security and protect billpayers permanently is to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels and towards homegrown energy – making Britain a clean energy superpower. As we move forward, our Mission Board will keep a laser focus across government on delivering clean, cheap energy to homes and businesses – but also on driving economic growth and creating skilled jobs right across the country.

Also meeting for the first time today is the new Onshore Wind Taskforce. Chaired by the Energy Secretary and CEO of EDF Renewables, Matthieu Hue, the Taskforce will drive action across industry and Government to unblock barriers to rapidly increase onshore wind capacity. This comes as this year’s renewables auction will see £185 million made available for established technologies, including onshore wind and solar, an uplift of £65 million.

CEO of EDF Renewables UK Matthieu Hue said :

Onshore wind is already playing a vital role in the UK and is one of the most cost effective forms of new electricity generation but more must be done to unlock its full potential. By bringing industry and government together, the taskforce is focused on creating practical solutions to overcome barriers to accelerate our journey to achieving net zero. So let’s get to work.

This also follows the launch of the department’s Mission Control – headed up by climate expert Chris Stark – to turbocharge the government’s mission to decarbonise Britain’s power system by 2030. Complementing the Mission Board, this will be focused on accelerating the transition away from volatile fossil fuel markets to clean, homegrown power by 2030 – boosting Britain’s energy independence.