First National Day for Victims and Survivors of Terrorism marked

The new National Day for Victims and Survivors of Terrorism will be observed annually on on 21 August.

The nation will come together today to mark the first ever National Day for Victims and Survivors of Terrorism.

The day will focus on remembering and recognising those impacted by terrorism, supporting victims and survivors to get access to the help they need to rebuild their lives, and amplifying their stories.

A ceremony, held in Central London later today to mark the day, will bring together hundreds of victims, survivors, bereaved families, emergency responders and government representatives.

A 2-minute silence will be observed at the ceremony to remember those lost to and affected by terrorism. The National Day provides an opportunity for people across the country to reflect and commemorate those whose lives have been changed forever by terrorism.

The new National Day, to be observed annually on 21 August, follows years of campaigning from victims and survivors for better recognition and to raise awareness of the impacts of terrorism.

Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, said:

I am proud that we now have a national day to honour victims and survivors of terrorism. There is something remarkable about how we come together as a country in those darkest moments. As time passes, most people go back to their lives, but for those who lived through the trauma, there is no return to normality. Today matters because it says you are not alone. You have not been forgotten. This is a moment to remember the loved ones lost and anyone who has survived the very worst of humanity.

Security Minister, Dan Jarvis, said:

I am proud to stand with victims and survivors of terrorism as we mark our first ever National Day. I know how much this day will mean to people across the country. I encourage everyone to join us by taking some time to reflect on the experiences of victims, survivors and all those whose lives have been changed forever by terrorism. We will never allow terrorism to divide us.

Head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, Laurence Taylor, said:

Whenever I speak to survivors and victims of terrorism, I am reminded why our work is so important. It is their experiences, their trauma, that drives all of us at Counter Terrorism Policing in our mission to keep people safe. It is absolutely right that we now have a formal moment of reflection in the national calendar, but we must never forget that many survivors live with the impact of terrorism every day. They are remarkable people, who deserve to be recognised for their resilience and bravery shown in the face of unimaginable horror.

Travis Frain OBE, survivor of the Westminster Bridge attack, said:

I’m pleased to see this National Day for Victims and Survivors of Terrorism come to fruition, after many hard years of campaigning. This should be a date when we come together as a country to remember those affected by terrorism and set our sights to the future, to understand how we can all play our part in preventing further radicalisation and defeating the spread of violent extremism. It is my hope that this event will be one that we can build on in the years to come, demonstrating clearly that the UK stands firm in the face of terrorism.

M. Victoria Cummock, widow of John B. Cummock, killed in the bombing of Pan Am 103 in the skies over Lockerbie, said:

We are profoundly grateful to the government for establishing this National Day for Victims and Survivors of Terrorism, recognising the experiences of those affected by terror attacks both recent and historic. Each year, it will enable people across the country to gather in solidarity and fraternity to give voice to the hundreds killed, remember their loved ones, and recognise the survivors and responders whose lives were forever changed. We take comfort knowing the Support Hub will provide community-wide trauma-informed care, empowering us on our road to healing and recovery. Together we can turn trauma into positive purpose and leave a legacy that teaches the world a lesson in humanity.

This year’s commemorations come following 2 terrorist attacks in the past 12 months at Heaton Park Synagogue and Golders Green, and ahead of the 10th anniversaries of 5 terrorist attacks in 2017.

The National Day builds on the government’s commitment to supporting those affected by terrorism, following the launch of its new Support Hub for victims and survivors of terrorism on 1 June. The Support Hub provides specialist, trauma-informed support for anyone affected by a terrorist incident, ensuring victims can access the help they need at any stage of their recovery.

It has already begun to provide support to victims, survivors and those affected by terrorism, including people who have never previously received support.

The new Support Hub operates 24/7, assigning each victim and survivor a single point of contact for tailored, trauma-informed support. Victims and survivors can access the Support Hub via the website or by phone, ensuring support is available quickly and simply when it is needed.

The government is committed to continuing to support victims and survivors of terrorism and to developing the National Day in the years ahead.