First new customer toilets on the Tube network open at Morden station as part of the Mayor of London’s £15m investment

An accessible toilet and a gender-neutral toilet, both with baby change facilities, are now available at Morden Underground station.

This follows recent improvements including new accessible toilets at Clapton, Seven Sisters and White Hart Lane London Overground stations

TfL continues to explore the feasibility of toilets at stations across London, with Acton Central and New Cross Gate London Overground stations and Amersham Underground station the next locations to benefit from upgraded and new accessible facilities

Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled two new customer toilets at Morden Underground station as part of the Mayor of London's wider plans to invest £15m in toilets for customers on the TfL network. The station is the first on the London Underground network to benefit from new toilets in this new phase of work.

The absence of toilets can be a barrier for people travelling by public transport. In 2024 the Mayor committed to spending £3 million each year for five years to introduce toilets at select stations, increase the number of accessible toilets, enhance existing facilities, and improve overall availability so that customers are always within 20 minutes of a toilet without having to change trains.

A gender-neutral toilet and an accessible toilet, both with baby changing facilities, are now available at Morden where the former ticket office was situated. Morden is the first London Underground station to benefit from new toilets following the Mayor's commitment, as well as the first station on the southernmost section of the Northern line's Morden branch to offer facilities. It has been prioritised due to it being a terminus.

Accessible toilet facilities opened last year at Clapton, Seven Sisters and White Hart Lane London Overground stations as part of the programme. New accessible toilets will be installed next at New Cross Gate and then Acton Central London Overground stations. Work is currently underway at Amersham Underground station, where major refurbishment works will convert existing customer toilets into fully accessible facilities. Further new accessible toilets will be installed at Colindale, Leyton, Northolt and West Ham Underground stations, as well as at Surrey Quays London Overground station as part of wider station enhancement works.

Midlife refurbishments of existing toilet facilities – which can include new fixtures, fittings, flooring and tiles for a cleaner and more modern environment - were recently completed at High Barnet Underground station and Willesden Junction London Overground station. Refurbishment works are now underway at Penge West and Crystal Palace London Overground stations, with further locations due to start work soon, including Stanmore and Watford Underground stations as well as Bush Hill Park and Enfield Town London Overground stations. A further 37 locations on the TfL network have had an LED lighting upgrade in their toilets, for improved energy efficiency and ambiance.

Emma Strain, TfL's Customer Director, yesterday said:

"We know that for many people, not being able to access a toilet can be the difference between going out on the network or not, which can have a disruptive and devastating impact on their lives. The opening of these new toilets at Morden is a significant milestone in our work to increase and improve provision on our network, building on our programme of improved facilities at Tube stations across the capital, and ties into our commitment to make our wider network as fair, accessible and inclusive as possible."

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, yesterday said:

"Toilet provision is critical for many Londoners and visitors, and can even determine whether somebody travels on public transport at all, so I'm pleased to see this new toilet at Morden station and many more facilities in the pipeline. The Mayor and I are committed to making our transport network as accessible as possible, and we're investing £3 million every year over five years to improve and increase accessible toilet facilities - the largest investment in toilets the network has ever seen - as we continue building a fairer and better London for everyone."

John McGeachy, Campaigns Manager, Age UK London, yesterday said:

"London's transport network should be accessible for everyone and that can't happen without better provision of toilets. These new toilets at Morden station are very welcome. Many people using Morden station are travelling to or from central London and having toilets at Morden station will make those journeys that bit more comfortable. There may also be some people that start using this stretch of the Northern line where previously they avoided it. Good public transport can make a huge difference to people's lives and any work to reduce barriers is vital. We hope that this momentum continues with more toilets on the network in 2026 alongside work to increase awareness about the locations of toilets."

Cllr Eleanor Stringer, Deputy Leader of Merton Council and Cabinet Member for Civic Pride and Climate Change, yesterday said:

"It's fantastic that, after years of campaigning from the council and the local community, TfL are now opening new toilets at Morden station. This is a huge boost for making our transport network and town centre more accessible for everyone - especially older people, those with disabilities, and women and children. We look forward to continuing to work with TfL and the Mayor to improve transport accessibility in London."

There are currently toilets available at 155 locations on the TfL transport network, with an additional 40 toilets within stations on the network that are not managed by TfL. TfL has created a handy Toilet Tube Map, which shows all the toilet facilities across the TfL network, including baby changing facilities and those that are wheelchair accessible.

All toilets across the TfL network are cleaned regularly. Customers can report anything in relation to toilets to any member of station staff and TfL is also developing a toilet best practice design guide to ensure that any new or upgraded toilets meet relevant standards and regulations, and are easy to maintain and less prone to abuse.

The Mayor of London's commitments directly reinforce TfL's customer inclusion strategy 'Equity in Motion' which launched two years ago, committing to more than 80 actions to make London's transport network as fair, accessible and inclusive as possible. Actions that TfL has already delivered as part of this include improvements to lift and escalator designs, new Disability Equality Training for frontline London Underground staff that was developed with experts who have lived experience, and a new priority seat design that makes priority seating easier to identify on new DLR and Piccadilly line trains and refurbished Central, Waterloo & City line and Elizabeth line trains.

