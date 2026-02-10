Transport for London
|Printable version
First new customer toilets on the Tube network open at Morden station as part of the Mayor of London’s £15m investment
An accessible toilet and a gender-neutral toilet, both with baby change facilities, are now available at Morden Underground station.
- This follows recent improvements including new accessible toilets at Clapton, Seven Sisters and White Hart Lane London Overground stations
- TfL continues to explore the feasibility of toilets at stations across London, with Acton Central and New Cross Gate London Overground stations and Amersham Underground station the next locations to benefit from upgraded and new accessible facilities
Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled two new customer toilets at Morden Underground station as part of the Mayor of London's wider plans to invest £15m in toilets for customers on the TfL network. The station is the first on the London Underground network to benefit from new toilets in this new phase of work.
The absence of toilets can be a barrier for people travelling by public transport. In 2024 the Mayor committed to spending £3 million each year for five years to introduce toilets at select stations, increase the number of accessible toilets, enhance existing facilities, and improve overall availability so that customers are always within 20 minutes of a toilet without having to change trains.
A gender-neutral toilet and an accessible toilet, both with baby changing facilities, are now available at Morden where the former ticket office was situated. Morden is the first London Underground station to benefit from new toilets following the Mayor's commitment, as well as the first station on the southernmost section of the Northern line's Morden branch to offer facilities. It has been prioritised due to it being a terminus.
Accessible toilet facilities opened last year at Clapton, Seven Sisters and White Hart Lane London Overground stations as part of the programme. New accessible toilets will be installed next at New Cross Gate and then Acton Central London Overground stations. Work is currently underway at Amersham Underground station, where major refurbishment works will convert existing customer toilets into fully accessible facilities. Further new accessible toilets will be installed at Colindale, Leyton, Northolt and West Ham Underground stations, as well as at Surrey Quays London Overground station as part of wider station enhancement works.
Midlife refurbishments of existing toilet facilities – which can include new fixtures, fittings, flooring and tiles for a cleaner and more modern environment - were recently completed at High Barnet Underground station and Willesden Junction London Overground station. Refurbishment works are now underway at Penge West and Crystal Palace London Overground stations, with further locations due to start work soon, including Stanmore and Watford Underground stations as well as Bush Hill Park and Enfield Town London Overground stations. A further 37 locations on the TfL network have had an LED lighting upgrade in their toilets, for improved energy efficiency and ambiance.
Emma Strain, TfL's Customer Director, yesterday said:
"We know that for many people, not being able to access a toilet can be the difference between going out on the network or not, which can have a disruptive and devastating impact on their lives. The opening of these new toilets at Morden is a significant milestone in our work to increase and improve provision on our network, building on our programme of improved facilities at Tube stations across the capital, and ties into our commitment to make our wider network as fair, accessible and inclusive as possible."
Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, yesterday said:
"Toilet provision is critical for many Londoners and visitors, and can even determine whether somebody travels on public transport at all, so I'm pleased to see this new toilet at Morden station and many more facilities in the pipeline. The Mayor and I are committed to making our transport network as accessible as possible, and we're investing £3 million every year over five years to improve and increase accessible toilet facilities - the largest investment in toilets the network has ever seen - as we continue building a fairer and better London for everyone."
John McGeachy, Campaigns Manager, Age UK London, yesterday said:
"London's transport network should be accessible for everyone and that can't happen without better provision of toilets. These new toilets at Morden station are very welcome. Many people using Morden station are travelling to or from central London and having toilets at Morden station will make those journeys that bit more comfortable. There may also be some people that start using this stretch of the Northern line where previously they avoided it. Good public transport can make a huge difference to people's lives and any work to reduce barriers is vital. We hope that this momentum continues with more toilets on the network in 2026 alongside work to increase awareness about the locations of toilets."
Cllr Eleanor Stringer, Deputy Leader of Merton Council and Cabinet Member for Civic Pride and Climate Change, yesterday said:
"It's fantastic that, after years of campaigning from the council and the local community, TfL are now opening new toilets at Morden station. This is a huge boost for making our transport network and town centre more accessible for everyone - especially older people, those with disabilities, and women and children. We look forward to continuing to work with TfL and the Mayor to improve transport accessibility in London."
There are currently toilets available at 155 locations on the TfL transport network, with an additional 40 toilets within stations on the network that are not managed by TfL. TfL has created a handy Toilet Tube Map, which shows all the toilet facilities across the TfL network, including baby changing facilities and those that are wheelchair accessible.
All toilets across the TfL network are cleaned regularly. Customers can report anything in relation to toilets to any member of station staff and TfL is also developing a toilet best practice design guide to ensure that any new or upgraded toilets meet relevant standards and regulations, and are easy to maintain and less prone to abuse.
The Mayor of London's commitments directly reinforce TfL's customer inclusion strategy 'Equity in Motion' which launched two years ago, committing to more than 80 actions to make London's transport network as fair, accessible and inclusive as possible. Actions that TfL has already delivered as part of this include improvements to lift and escalator designs, new Disability Equality Training for frontline London Underground staff that was developed with experts who have lived experience, and a new priority seat design that makes priority seating easier to identify on new DLR and Piccadilly line trains and refurbished Central, Waterloo & City line and Elizabeth line trains.
Notes to Editors
- More information about where toilets are located on the Underground can be found here
- TfL will continue detailed assessments to determine the viability of work at future sites. More information on toilet provision across London's transport network can be found here
- There are more toilets located at outer London stations as journeys in central London are generally much shorter than those made in outer London
- New stations and upgrade projects must include accessible toilets as part of TfL's requirements. Where space is limited, accessible toilets will be prioritised over other types of public toilet provision
- There are now toilets at 155 locations on the TfL network and facilities have been incorporated into newer stations and projects including Battersea and Nine Elms and the ticket hall upgrade project at Bank and Paddington Tube stations. On the Elizabeth line, all east (Stratford to Shenfield) and west (Acton Main Line to Reading) Elizabeth line stations have customer toilets. In the central section (Paddington to Abbey Wood), a wheelchair accessible toilet is available at Custom House and does not require a RADAR key. Wheelchair accessible toilets, which can be accessed via a RADAR key, are available at Abbey Wood, Tottenham Court Road, Whitechapel and Farringdon stations.
- RADAR keys are available to purchase from Disability Rights UK here
- Staff are on hand to advise customers of the nearest public and/or wheelchair accessible toilet where toilets are not available to customers at the station
- More information about Equity in Motion, TfL's ambitious customer plan that committed to more than 80 actions to ensure as many Londoners as possible can access and benefit from public transport, is available here
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2026/february/first-new-customer-toilets-on-the-tube-network-open-at-morden-station-as-part-of-the-mayor-of-london-s-15m-investment
Latest News from
Transport for London
TfL trials new bus shelter designs at 27 locations across London09/02/2026 09:10:00
TfL is running a 12-month trial on new bus shelter designs to improve accessibility, safety and customer experience
techUK Devolved Government Manifesto for pursuing economic growth, a thriving tech sector and digital at the heart of public services05/02/2026 16:25:00
This manifesto sets out techUK’s priorities for devolved governments, focusing on driving economic growth, supporting a thriving tech sector and embedding digital at the heart of public services.
TfL sets out ambitious programme for the future of London’s transport network as it publishes draft Business Plan29/01/2026 09:25:00
New plan covering until 2029/30 sets out how TfL will continue delivering a vision for London that encourages public transport, active travel, and supports new homes and jobs, building on progress made over the last decade
TfL unveils ambitious five-year plan to cut congestion and transform London’s road network for the future26/01/2026 16:25:00
TfL launches 'London on the move', the first-ever London network-wide strategy spanning all of London's highway network.
The next Superloop express bus service launches this weekend, with free travel in the first week22/01/2026 10:20:00
The SL11 is a limited-stop express service between Abbey Wood and North Greenwich via Thamesmead, providing faster, more reliable access to Elizabeth line and DLR stations
Indra Group awarded seven-year contract to operate TfL's Oyster and Contactless system22/01/2026 09:20:00
Indra Group awarded seven-year contract with an option to extend it by a further three years, and then two further one-year extensions, to operate TfL's revenue collection system
Places for London opens applications for businesses looking to grow at Lockton Street Arches16/01/2026 09:20:00
Applications for businesses to apply for space at Lockton Street Arches in North Kensington now open
More stations and tunnelled sections across London’s Tube network now connected to high-speed mobile coverage14/01/2026 15:10:00
Progress on introducing high-speed mobile coverage across the Tube network continues at pace, with the first sections of the Circle and District line now live
TfL welcomes nominations to name ten Santander Cycles after inspirational women cyclists for International Women’s Day12/01/2026 15:15:15
10 inspirational women cyclists – including professional women cycling stars and 'unsung heroes' - = will have bikes named after them this March, as customers are encouraged to nominate their cycling idol this International Women's Day.