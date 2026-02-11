First new GP walk-in service opens

Major milestone in delivering faster access to care.

Patients will have access to GP-led care on the same day without an appointment as the First Minister opens the first of a new network of walk-in services.

The new services will make it easier for people to get urgent care for medical issues while easing pressure on GP practices and hospitals.

The Scottish Government is investing £36 million into a pilot programme which will see a further 14 services established across Scotland.

First Minister John Swinney will open the country's first GP walk-in clinic at Wester Hailes Healthy Living Centre, marking a significant step forward in the government's efforts to strengthen primary care.

Speaking ahead of his visit, Mr Swinney said:

“I know how important access to urgent medical care is for people, and how important it is for people to get the right care, in the right place at the right time.

“Our network of walk-in GP-led services will ensure people get the care they need at a time that works for them – and opening this first clinic is a major milestone as we continue to deliver trusted leadership for our health service.

“Open seven days per week from 12pm-8pm, these walk-in clinics will deliver over one million additional GP and nurse appointments, making it easier than ever for people to access urgent care when they need it most.

“With GP numbers up, long waits down, record numbers of hip and knee operations and 15 new walk-in GP clinics opening in Scotland, it is clear we are making progress in our NHS – and I am determined that we will continue to drive forward improvements.

Tracey McKigen, Director of Primary Care for NHS Lothian, said:

“We are proud to be launching this pilot service in collaboration with the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership. It will add to the range of health services in Wester Hailes and make it easier for local patients registered with eight eligible GP practices in southwest Edinburgh to get same day care for new, urgent conditions.”

Background

The walk-in clinic at Wester Hailes Healthy Living Centre is open every day from 12 noon to 8pm with no appointment needed.

During the pilot phase, the service is available to patients registered with a group of local GP practices in southwest Edinburgh.

Depending on clinical need, patients may see a GP or Advanced Nurse Practitioner.

Walk in Clinic – General Practitioners (GPs).

Details of the 14 other walk-in centres will be confirmed in due course.