First new National River Walk announced

The 21-kilometre ‘Mersey Valley Way’ is set to run from Stockport through Manchester to Trafford

Boost for local business and people who will have better access to nature

The walk is first of nine to be created as part of manifesto pledge

Communities in Greater Manchester and the northwest of England are set to benefit from a new National River Walk, stretching 21 kilometres or the length of a half marathon.

This walk is the first of its kind and is part of the government’s manifesto pledge to create nine new walks, one for each region of England.

As thousands of people across the country step out from their homes to enjoy walks over the festive season, this announcement will support better access to the outdoors for the people of Greater Manchester.

The Mersey Valley Way will offer a boost for local businesses by increasing visitor footfall, complementing wider regeneration work in the area as part of a plan for national renewal.

New signage along the route will mark out the Mersey Valley Way as a National River Walk. A competition to design the new logo for over 50 local schools and youth groups along the Mersey has been launched, with a winner to be announced in February.

The first National River Walk comes as part of a broader effort to improve access to nature, including at least £17 million this year to make access more inclusive in our forests, alongside the announcement of two new National Forests, with a third to follow next year.

Access Minister Baroness Hayman said:

“Nature is a huge source of pride and enjoyment for people across the country, but too many people struggle to find ways to access the outdoors.

“We are changing that today, delivering on our manifesto pledge by launching the first of nine new national river walks, boosting opportunities to be in nature and supporting local businesses that line the routes.

“The Mersey Valley Way offers 21 kilometres of new paths for people in Manchester and Stockport to explore, be outdoors, and enjoy the nature on their doorstep.”

John Sanders, Strategy and Development Director at Mersey Rivers Trust, said:

“Mersey Rivers Trust and its delivery partners are very excited that the River Mersey has been selected as the first national River Walk. Over 3 million people live within a 1-hour journey of the Mersey Valley Way, which is accessible by the Greater Manchester public transport Bee Network as well as walk, wheel and cycle routes. Designating the Mersey Valley Way will encourage more people to access nature as well as enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of spending time by the river”.

The ‘Mersey Valley Way’ will have National River Walk status which brings community engagement benefits, such as guided walks and opportunities to volunteer on nature recovery work along the route with pond restoration, invasive species removal, tree planting and installation of bird, bat and insect boxes all planned.

Stretches of the existing river path will also be upgraded to meet accessibility standards for wheelchairs, mobility scooters, prams, cyclists and horse-riders. Community engagement is a major aspect of the project, and the River Walk will be developed in consultation with community representatives and local businesses to ensure that the project benefits the local economy and people.

People on lower incomes, on average, are spending significantly less time in nature. With around 30,000 low-income households in Stockport alone, this new River Walk will help people least likely to access the great outdoors and all of the health and wellbeing benefits it can offer.

The government recently set out its ambition to recover nature in the revised Environmental Improvement Plan which sets out how we will tackle the nature and climate crisis, improve public health, and support sustainable growth, as well as boosting access to nature as part of the Plan for Change.

NOTES TO EDITORS