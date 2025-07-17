First NHS round-the-clock mental health unit opens under 10 Year Health Plan

Hundreds of patients in East London are set to benefit as the NHS opened its first 24/7 neighbourhood mental health centre today – a key commitment under the 10 Year Health Plan – offering walk-in support for people with mental illness.

Tower Hamlets in East London is the first community to benefit as the NHS launches this trailblazing model of round-the-clock mental health support – with the rest opening later in the year – as the government and NHS hit the ground running in delivering the landmark plan to provide a health service fit for the future and to drive a seismic shift in care to the community.

The 10 Year Health Plan was published earlier this month and committed to transform mental health services into 24/7 neighbourhood care models.

It is the first of 6 centres opening around the country and will bring together a range of community mental health services under one roof, including crisis services, community mental health services and short-stay beds.

People with serious mental illness such as schizophrenia or bipolar will be able to walk in without an appointment if they need mental health support, as well as advice on employment, housing, or volunteering.

The centres will be in the heart of communities and staffed by a team that includes psychiatrists, mental health professionals, peer support workers, and voluntary sector staff.

Patients will also benefit from having local authority, voluntary, faith and community sector organisations onsite at the centres, as well as people with lived experience offering support.

Claire Murdoch, NHS England’s National Mental Health Director, said: “We know that for people with serious mental health problems it can be daunting to seek help, and people can be overwhelmed by the different teams they come into contact with.

“That is why the NHS has been determined to make mental healthcare as easy as possible. The ‘one-stop shop’ approach will mean that people can get the care they need closer to home and at an earlier stage, with treatment in a comfortable environment.

“Whether someone needs help with their mental health, housing, or work, they’ll find help in their community, around the clock, and without the need for a referral.

“I would encourage anyone struggling with their mental health to come forward for care either by contacting their GP, NHS 111 or visiting their local neighbourhood centre.”

Evidence shows that continuity of care; being supported by the same team, who you trust and know, is critical for people’s recovery and safety in mental health care, which is why bringing together various teams across the mental health pathway into one neighbourhood team is crucial.

The new initiative is part of a wider effort to make sure mental health care is available when and where it’s needed, including the roll out of 24/7 psychiatric teams in every A&E and the world’s first 24/7 mental health crisis helplines across England, and dedicated mental health emergency departments for those in crisis.

The 6 neighbourhood centres are being implemented in the following inner city and rural locations:

Whitehaven (Cumbria) – Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust

Acomb (York) – York Mental Health Partnership

Heeley (Sheffield) – Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust

East of Birmingham – Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust

Tower Hamlets (London) – East London NHS Foundation Trust

Lewisham (London) – South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust

They will build on the transformation of community mental health services in line with the Community Framework.

All local health systems in England are reviewing how they engage with people with serious mental illness to make sure they’re getting the right support.

NHS England has also issued guidance to support better care, including instructing local areas not to discharge patients simply for missing an appointment.

Lorraine Sunduza OBE, CEO of East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), said: “The Barnsley Street Neighbourhood Mental Health Centre will provide person-centred mental health care for people in Bethnal Green when they need it and bring NHS care closer to home.

“I am very proud that ELFT and partners Look Ahead and the Tower Hamlets Mental Health Alliance will be providing the first neighbourhood pilot site to be fully operational.”

Look Ahead CEO, Chris Hampson, one of the partners involved in the Tower Hamlets hub, said: “We’re delighted to be delivering the Barnsley Street Neighbourhood Centre in partnership with ELFT and the Mental Health Alliance.

“This new centre represents a major step forward in making vital, genuinely holistic mental health support more accessible within local communities. It also marks meaningful progress in the integration of health, social care, and housing services across East London.”

Cassandra Geisel, Rethink Mental Illness and Lead of the Tower Hamlets Mental Health Alliance, said: “We know that timely access to mental health support close to home can be the difference between recovery and crisis for people living with severe mental illness.

“What people tell us, and what evidence shows, is that the most effective support is wraparound: providing access not only to clinical care and treatment but also to support with housing, employment, and building social connections.

“These factors can be powerful in preventing relapse and supporting recovery, but when absent, someone’s mental health can significantly worsen.

“This new one-stop shop mental health centre, bringing together clinical teams, voluntary sector partners and peer support workers, represents the future of mental health care.

“The Tower Hamlets Mental Health Alliance are proud to have played a role in bringing it to life.”