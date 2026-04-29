National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
First NICE recommended treatment for uncontrolled generalised myasthenia gravis
We’ve recommended a new treatment called rozanolixizumab for some adults living with generalised myasthenia gravis (gMG) whose symptoms are not controlled by existing treatments.
Generalised myasthenia gravis is a rare, long‑term autoimmune condition. It causes muscle weakness and extreme tiredness, and can affect breathing, speech, swallowing, eyesight and movement. Symptoms can flare up unpredictably, often leading to repeated hospital visits. There is currently no cure.
Our recommendation was published today (29 April 2026) in final draft guidance. Rozanolixizumab (also known as Rystiggo and made by UCB Pharma) could help around 800 adults in England. It aims to reduce symptoms and improve day‑to‑day quality of life.
The treatment will be available on the NHS in England straight away through interim funding from the Innovative Medicines Fund.
We’ve recommended rozanolixizumab for adults with gMG who:
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test positive for certain antibodies (called AChR or MuSK), and
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still have poorly controlled symptoms even after trying standard treatments, which can include steroids.
This makes rozanolixizumab the first treatment we’ve recommended for people with gMG.
Studies show that when rozanolixizumab is added to existing treatments, it can:
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reduce the severity of symptoms
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help people manage everyday activities more easily.
Experts agreed that even small improvements can make a big difference to independence, wellbeing and quality of life.
People whose gMG is not controlled often need treatments such as intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) or plasma exchange (PLEX). These usually require regular hospital visits or stays.
By contrast, rozanolixizumab is given as a short course of injections under the skin and can be supported by a homecare service, allowing many people to give the treatment to themselves at home.
This more convenient approach could:
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reduce disruption to work and family life
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ease pressure on carers
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improve mental wellbeing for people who find hospital treatment stressful or difficult.
Better symptom control may also allow some patients to reduce long‑term steroid use, which could lower the risk of side effects.
Generalised myasthenia gravis can severely limit people’s independence and place a heavy burden on patients, families and carers. Today’s draft recommendation marks an important step forward for people living with the condition when it remains uncontrolled on current treatment. Rozanolixizumab offers a new targeted treatment option with the potential to improve symptoms and help people carry out their day‑to‑day activities.
Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE.
Today’s final draft recommendation follows agreement on an improved commercial deal between NHS England and the company. We expect to publish final guidance next month.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/first-nice-recommended-treatment-for-uncontrolled-generalised-myasthenia-gravis
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