National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
First NICE-curated guideline announced ahead of World Duchenne Awareness Day
In the lead-up to World Duchenne Awareness Day (Sunday, 7 September), we’re pleased to announce the completion of our first assessment of an externally developed clinical guideline – marking a significant step in our new guideline collaboration programme.
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Care UK’s guideline on cardiac care of children with the condition, and the screening and management of girls carrying the genetic mutation that causes it, becomes the first NICE-reviewed (curated) guideline.
This means we have reviewed the process and methods used to produce the guideline, have checked for overlap with existing NICE guidance, and think the guideline from DMD Care UK is a useful resource. Our website provides a link to the guideline and a commentary on its strengths and limitations.
NICE-reviewed guidelines are part of our broader initiative to provide useful and useable guidance in an efficient, timely and sustainable manner on topics we may not be able to cover ourselves.
The DMD Care UK’s cardiac care guideline is one of a series they are producing to address variation in care across the UK for people living with DMD. We will review all these guidelines over the coming months, with respiratory care due to go through this process next.
DMD is a severe, progressive muscle-wasting genetic condition caused by the lack of a protein called dystrophin – a protein essential for muscle function. Symptoms typically appear at around age 3, with most children needing to use a wheelchair by early adolescence and eventually requiring artificial ventilation to help them breathe. Around 2500 people in the UK are affected by DMD.
Guideline collaboration is a new programme within NICE designed to provide useful and useable guidance in an efficient and sustainable manner.
Professor Jonathan Benger, NICE Chief Medical Officer and Deputy CEO
Professor Benger continued: "As well as supporting working at pace, to get the best care to people quickly, it also enables us to share good practice, reduce and remove duplication, and avoid mixed messages through misaligned or conflicting guidance. Collaborating with key partners such as DMD Care UK will also help support implementation."
Having a set of clinical guidelines that reflect the best cardiac care for people living with DMD, that are now nationally recognised in this way, will help us continue to empower patients and raise standards of care for everyone living with DMD, no matter where they live.
Alex Johnson, Co-founder of Duchenne UK
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/first-nice-curated-guideline-announced-ahead-of-world-duchenne-awareness-day
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
Breakthrough life-extending combination treatment for advanced bladder cancer recommended by NICE21/08/2025 16:10:00
The new treatment offers hope to thousands living with advanced urothelial cancer, with clinical trials showing overall survival rates were almost twice as long compared to standard treatment.
Women, older people and Black people less likely to receive an SGLT-2 inhibitor prescription for type 2 diabetes21/08/2025 11:05:00
Recommendations in NICE’s type 2 diabetes guideline update published today will enhance the use of SGLT-2 inhibitors in primary care and address these health inequalities.
Biggest shake-up in type 2 diabetes care in a decade announced20/08/2025 14:20:00
Millions of people are set to benefit from earlier access to newer type 2 diabetes treatments – the biggest shake-up in care for a decade – as part of NICE’s commitment to re-evaluate priority clinical pathways described in the 10-Year Health Plan for the NHS.
Six digital platforms supporting at home cardiac rehab given conditional recommendations20/08/2025 11:15:00
People with heart disease will be able to do their recovery sessions from home rather than travelling for rehabilitation appointments after our independent committee conditionally recommended 6 digital platforms for use in the NHS.
Final decision on cerliponase alfa for Batten disease treatment confirmed14/08/2025 16:10:00
In final draft guidance published today we've confirmed that we’re unable to recommend cerliponase alfa (also called Brineura and made by BioMarin) for routine NHS use in treating neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2), a rare and life-limiting form of Batten disease.
Hundreds with rare inherited eye disease to benefit after NICE recommends treatment07/08/2025 16:05:00
NICE recommends idebenone for Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy following clinical evidence of vision improvement.
NICE approves first immunotherapy combination for endometrial cancer06/08/2025 14:10:00
Around 2,100 people with advanced womb cancer are set to benefit from a groundbreaking new treatment option, following our recommendation of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in final draft guidance published today.
Patients to receive medicines 3 to 6 months faster under 10-Year Health Plan06/08/2025 13:05:00
NICE and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have described how the 10-Year Health Plan will lead to faster medicines access for patients in the NHS in England.
News