First offshore wind project approved by new Welsh Government

The new Welsh Government has approved its first major offshore wind project, marking a major milestone for Wales’ renewable energy aspirations.

Section 36 Consent has been granted for the Llŷr Wind Farm, a groundbreaking test and demonstration offshore wind project being developed by Cierco Energy in the Celtic Sea, off the coast of Pembrokeshire.

The consent marks a major milestone for the project as it moves towards construction.

The project will contribute towards Wales’ ambitions for net zero carbon, with around 2,000 jobs expected to be created during the construction phase of the scheme and further skilled jobs once it is complete.

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said:

Major offshore wind projects such as this important scheme can be catalysts for economic growth and prosperity. We will work with the company to ensure this project will deliver high-quality jobs to people in Wales, which directly aligns with our mission to boost productivity. This project marks a major milestone for Wales’ clean energy aspirations.

Llŷr Wind Farm was granted a marine licence from Natural Resources Wales in June and secured the seabed rights in July having signed an agreement for lease with The Crown Estate.

The project will showcase pioneering offshore wind technologies and will serve as a practical demonstration of how innovation can unlock offshore wind resources in deeper water, drive early momentum in industrial renewal and regional growth, and support the development of future industries.

Scott Harper, Chief Executive of Cierco Energy, said:

Securing Section 36 Consent is a fantastic achievement for Llŷr and for Wales. As one of the Celtic Sea’s first offshore wind test and demonstration projects, Llŷr will help position South West Wales as a global hub for offshore wind innovation, advanced engineering, and clean energy expertise. This project not only accelerates Wales’ transition to renewable energy, but also creates opportunities for local businesses, ports, universities, and the wider supply chain - building the capabilities needed for future large-scale deployments and international growth.

First power generation from Llŷr Wind Farm is targeted for 2031.