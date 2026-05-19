First Olympics in the North of England in government’s sights alongside stadium regeneration push

Initial strategic assessment commissioned into potential bid for Olympic and Paralympic Games in the North of England in the 2040s

Assessment will test if hosting could deliver transformational regeneration and growth in the North

Towns and cities across England also set to benefit from sports infrastructure accelerator programme, to remove barriers to major sports led regeneration

The government has commissioned its expert arm’s-length body UK Sport to carry out an initial strategic assessment examining whether the UK could host an Olympic and Paralympic Games in the North of England during the 2040s, as part of an ambitious growth drive to use sports to power regeneration of towns and cities.

Initial work examining whether the UK could host the Games for the first time since London 2012 will assess key factors such as potential cost, socioeconomic benefit and any bid’s chance of success.

The Government firmly sees major sporting events and sporting facilities as playing a key role in driving economic growth, regeneration, improving pride in place, and bolstering the UK’s global appeal.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy recently said:

London 2012 showed what the Olympics can do for our country. It inspired a generation through sport, attracted huge investment and showed the best of Britain to the world. But while the North of England has driven so much sporting excellence, no matter the talent we produce, the sporting moments we create, and the world-class events we attract - for too long we have been told the Olympics is simply too big and too important to be hosted in the North. Not any more. It’s time the Olympics came North and we showed what we can offer to the world. I couldn’t be more pleased to announce that we’re starting the firing gun on a long overdue vote of confidence in the North.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, recently said:

Britain’s sporting prowess is recognised and respected around the world. It’s something we are determined to capitalise on to breathe life into our communities and build a stronger and more secure economy. That’s why we’re throwing our full support behind bringing the Games back home which will boost our Northern Growth Corridor. It’s also why we’re backing stadium regeneration plans, like at Elland Road, to deliver new homes, business opportunities and public spaces in Leeds and beyond. The Government has also announced a wave of new work to use sport as a catalyst for local regeneration and economic growth. This includes:

A Stadium Regeneration Accelerator:

In a further growth boost for towns and cities across England, a new cross-government programme will work with sporting bodies on priority sports infrastructure development projects - such as stadiums - that can help deliver local regeneration and commercial growth. Funding will not be used for the regeneration of these stadiums but the government will work with sports clubs and leagues to unlock opportunities for large-scale housing delivery, jobs, apprenticeships, transport improvement and community sports facilities. DCMS will work alongside the Office for Investment (OfI) HM Treasury and Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government with sports bodies such as the Premier League, the English Football League and the WSL Football. Together they will identify, and unblock, barriers to development at both a national and local level - and will include projects across the sports sector. The OfI will act as the front door for potential investors to be involved in the programme. Planned projects across England include proposals in Greater Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool and London that have the potential to regenerate their surrounding areas. The government will also look at how we can learn lessons and share best practice with counterparts from Europe and further afield.

A new Sporting Events Bill:

Introduced to Parliament on Thursday, the new Bill will make it easier to bid for, secure and deliver major sporting events in future, including UEFA EURO 2028. It will also make the unauthorised resale of tickets for designated major events a criminal offence, ensuring more tickets reach real fans at face value rather than being snapped up by touts and resold.

UK Government Strategy for Major Events:

The government will set out its plans to support and provide leadership to the nation’s wider major events sector, by delivering a cross-sector strategy within the coming year. The strategy will cover major events in all sectors – cultural, sporting and business – and will ensure that major events continue to drive economic growth, enhance the UK’s soft power across the globe, and strengthen social cohesion in our towns and cities. This will build on the UK’s outstanding track record — from the 80th commemorations of VE day and the billions of pounds generated every year from hosting business events, to the record-breaking Women’s Rugby World Cup last year.

A Ministerial Adviser on Soft Power and Major Events:

The government has also appointed Lord McConnell as a Ministerial Adviser on Soft Power and Major Events. Lord McConnell, who was central to bringing the Commonwealth Games to Glasgow in 2014, will support the government’s ambition to cement the UK’s position as the go-to destination for the world’s most prestigious sporting and cultural events, drawing on his experience in international affairs, public policy and supporting the delivery of major events.

The UK has a phenomenal pipeline of major sporting events to look forward to. This summer alone brings the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. In 2027, the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes Grands Départs will be the most accessible major sporting event ever held in Great Britain. UEFA EURO 2028 is forecast to generate £3.2 billion in socioeconomic benefits – creating jobs, driving regional growth, and drawing a surge of international visitors to communities the length and breadth of the country.

The Government is already backing bids to host the World Athletics and Para-Athletics Championships in 2029, as well as the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup, as part of its commitment to driving a decade of change in women’s sport.

Alongside more than £500 million invested into the delivery of major sporting events, the Government is making a serious and sustained commitment to grassroots sport. At least £400 million is being invested in community facilities across the country, ensuring that the legacy of every major event is felt far and wide.

Additional quotes:

Chair of The Great North, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness recently said:

From our great cities and towns to our coastlines and countryside, the North has the venues, the passion and the sporting pride to deliver a world-class Olympic and Paralympic Games that showcases the very best of Great Britain to the world. A Great North Olympics would be a global showcase, leaving a legacy of prosperity, unity and renewal. It’s an opportunity not to be missed, delivering transformational investment in transport, regeneration and public spaces across the North of England. This could become the most people-powered Games ever hosted: inspiring millions of people into sport, volunteering and community action.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive recently said:

Football clubs across the country are important institutions in their communities. The stadium investment pipeline across the Premier League now amounts to an estimated £5 billion, with a number of clubs actively considering significant additional projects. New and redeveloped stadiums will deliver over 100,000 extra seats for supporters, as well as thousands of new jobs. These private investments can deliver substantial public benefits, and accelerating delivery can help to boost economic growth. Developing partnerships to create transport and community infrastructure is often vital to unlocking redevelopment. That will help to strengthen the pipeline of viable projects and enable faster delivery, benefiting football fans as well as local residents and businesses. We welcome this programme and look forward to working with our clubs, the government, mayors and local authorities to help make it a success.

Initial Strategic Assessment on an Olympic and Paralympic Games bid:

This is an initial assessment only. The government is not committing to a bid at this stage.

The findings will determine whether to proceed with a more detailed technical feasibility study, examining the costs, benefits, and viability of hosting the Games.

Any final decision on if and when a future bid might take place is for the British Olympic Association and British Paralympic Association to take.

Major Sporting Events Bill:

A new sporting events framework will allow the UK to respond to and meet the requirements of international federations and event owners, while cutting bureaucracy by removing the need for bespoke protections for each and every event.

The Bill also includes commercial protections for event owners, measures to coordinate transport planning and a power to provide financial assistance to a major sporting event.

Lord McConnell appointment: