First Ordnance Survey benchmark for more than 25 years celebrates 70 years at Army geographic squadron base

The first Ordnance Survey benchmark for more than a quarter of a century has been unveiled at a ceremony in Surrey. The occasion marks the 70th anniversary of the 135 Geographic Squadron Royal Engineers moving to its current base in Ewell. The squadron, as a Reserve geographic unit and as part of the Royal Engineers, traces links with OS back to 1791.

The squadron supplies hard copy maps to deployed forces and offers quick, large scale map printing service during operations. This ensures that UK deployed forces, allies and partners have the authoritative mapping they need to plan, navigate and target on operations. Over 50 personnel from the squadron have been deployed to support Defence operations in Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, South Sudan, the Balkans and during the COVID epidemic; others have recently been on exercises around the world.

Nick Bolton unveiling the plaque and benchmark at the ceremonial event. Photo courtesy of 135 Geographic Squadron

The squadron, which moved to the Ewell Army Reserve Centre in 1955, has celebrated its milestone by establishing a ceremonial benchmark and plaque on its headquarters building Mercator House, with a nod to its geographic specialism and close connection with OS. OS Benchmarks are physical survey marks which record height above Ordnance Datum Newlyn, the national height system for mainland Great Britain. They are most commonly found on buildings or other permanent features. The benchmark network has long been overtaken by modern technology and is no longer maintained; benchmarks are only represented on paper maps where they are associated with existing trig pillars. The benchmark is the first to be fixed on a structure in over 25 years and has been added to the OS MasterMap.

The benchmark and ceremonial plaque were unveiled by Nick Bolton, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of OS, and marked with a parade by current personnel and veterans from the 135 Geographic Squadron.

Nick Bolton, Chief Executive Officer at Ordnance Survey yesterday said:

"We have a very long legacy of working closely with the military and are proud to continue that by providing essential geospatial data which is used on a day-to-day basis in training and exercises. Our data also underpins and supports emergency incidents such as flooding, winter freezes or bomb disposal, alongside other agencies, to ensure national resilience and safeguarding the public. I am proud to unveil such a permanent monument to the deep connection between Ordnance Survey and 135 Geographic Squadron."

The benchmark in place at Mercator House. Photo courtesy of 135 Geographic Squadron

The Officer Commanding of 135 Geographic Squadron yesterday said:

"This has been a fantastic opportunity for the Squadron to mark this significant milestone within the community of Epsom and Ewell. It also recognises the remarkable role OS Reservists played in our Squadron’s early years and the deep geographic links that exist with OS today."

OS’s first civilian Director-General, Walter P. Smith, in 1977 was a former Commanding Officer of the regiment, and the current Honorary Colonel of the Squadron, Colonel Vanessa Lawrence, was also a former Director General of OS from 2000 to 2014. Two of the three squadrons in what was previously known as 135 Survey Engineer Regiment (Territorial Army) were originally based in 1949 alongside OS offices in Chessington (337 Topographic Squadron) and Southampton (338 Cartographic Squadron) in order to recruit from these appropriately skilled workforces.

135 Survey Engineer Regiment training in the 1950s. Photo courtesy of 135 Geographic Squadron

OS has recently launched its own Armed Forces Network to bring together veterans, Reservists and military family members who work in its community. As well as signing the Armed Forces Covenant last year [2024], OS was also recognised with a silver award from the Ministry of Defence's Employee Recognition Scheme (ERS).

OS’s deep connection with the military dates back to the 18th century when a young engineer named William Roy was tasked with creating a detailed map of the Scottish Highlands. This project took eight years to complete and laid the foundation for modern surveying techniques, as well as for OS as an organisation. Britain’s entry into the First World War saw an explosion in demand for OS maps as part of the war effort and a map-making factory was built near the front to produce thousands of battlefield maps. During the Second World War, OS reverted back to a war footing, producing 300 million maps throughout the period.

Today, OS continues to support the military by providing essential geospatial data and mapping services and maintains close links with the Ministry of Defence. In February last year, OS location data supported both police and the military during the emergency response to an unexploded bomb in Plymouth - How mapping supported risk analysis for Plymouth evacuation.

