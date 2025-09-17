First parts of King Charles III coast path opens on Isle of Wight

Nearly 15 miles of footpath have been completed on the island, with the provision for parts of the path to be easily moved in the event of coastal erosion.

The path around the Isle of Wight’s glorious coastline is enhanced today with the first two stretches of the King Charles III England Coast Path completed on the island.

These works form part of a national programme to create a coastal path around the whole of England. Once completed this will be the longest managed coastal walking route in the world and the UK’s longest National Trail at around 2,700 miles long.

A stretch of 12 miles from Chilton Chine to Colwell Chine on the south west and west of the island and nearly three miles from Gurnard Luck to West Cowes Chain Ferry on the north coast are now open.

In establishing the new trail there has been legal provision for the trail to ‘roll back’ in response to coastal erosion for most of the 12 miles between the Chines, while on the shorter stretch roll back provision has been made on the seawall at Marsh Road where there has been previous erosion and at Gurnard Cliff. This secures people’s rights into the future and protects the investment being made now.

Chilton Chine to Colwell Chine

This stunning 12-mile stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path offers a rich blend of dramatic coastal scenery, peaceful beaches, and iconic landmarks passing through vast areas of National Landscape and designated Sites of Special Scientific Interest.

Starting at Chilton Chine, the route follows a cliff top path along grassland with sweeping views of the sea and rolling green hills inland. There are access points to beautiful beaches at Chilton Chine and Brook Bay, and also Compton Bay known for its wide sandy beach, surf-friendly waves, and fossil-rich cliffs. Heading away from the cliff edge, the path passes over Afton Down. Here there are spectacular views of the route ahead including Freshwater Bay and Tennyson Down and Monument.

As the path nears Alum Bay, the route offers glimpses of the iconic Needles. A stop at The Old and New Battery will be of interest – an historic military and secret rocket testing site with breathtaking views and a visitor centre. The route then heads down to The Needles Landmark Attraction where a short detour from the route gives access to Alum Bay itself, known for its multi-coloured sand cliffs and stunning views of The Needles. Further beauty and a peacefulness is encountered when passing over Headon Warren. The route then heads down into Totland Bay and joins a promenade walk to Colwell Bay, both locations providing facilities for families, swimming, water sports, and panoramic coastal views.

Gurnard Luck to West Cowes Chain Ferry

This short but scenic 2.8-mile section offers a relaxed experience with plenty of opportunities to enjoy seaside views, maritime heritage, and local charm. Starting at Gurnard Luck, the path follows a narrow wall providing a close-up coastal experience; after a short inland section the route descends through Lynda’s Wood via steps and boardwalks to arrive at the locally known “secret beach”.

New footpath and steps at Gurnard. Photo credit: Isle of Wight Council

Further to the east is Gurnard Beach, where you will find traditional green-painted beach huts, a children’s play area, and café. The beach is well-loved for sailing, watersports, and its spectacular sunsets. The route then follows the Esplanade Walk—a flat, accessible promenade.

Along the way, walkers are treated to stunning views across the Solent. The route passes The Green, a spacious grassy area with benches and a pebble beach, perfect for picnics or watching the sunset. Sailing enthusiasts will enjoy spotting yachts racing offshore, especially during events like the Round-the-Island Race and Cowes Week. As the path continues into the town, walkers can enjoy a quick dip at Cowes Beach, explore the bustling harbour, and browse the cafés, restaurants, and boutique shops along the High Street. This section is perfect for a gentle stroll with plenty of places to stop, relax, and soak up the coastal atmosphere.

One of the new features in the Gurnard Luck section has been the installation of steps, gravel paths and boardwalks from Worsley Road through Lynda’s Wood down to the beach. This work finished ahead of schedule at the end of July and was funded by Natural England.

The woods are owned by Richard Murphy who bought the land with his late wife, Lynda, planting over 500 trees, with further investment planned. He hopes the woods will be a lasting tribute to his wife, who was the visionary for woodland improvements at the site.

Councillor Paul Fuller, who represents the Cowes West and Gurnard ward and is vice-chair of Gurnard Parish Council, said:

This is a fantastic improvement for our community and I’m especially pleased to see the path made safer and more accessible for everyone. It’s been especially moving to learn the personal story behind this project. A heartfelt thank you to Richard Murphy, whose dedication has truly gone above and beyond.

Allison Potts, deputy area director for Natural England, said:

These improved stretches of path take in some of the best views on the Isle of Wight and much-loved places that have been attracting visitors for many years. With the improvements to the path and the additional access rights, we hope it will continue to give people the chance to get out and enjoy nature, as well as continue to bring visitors to the island, since tourism is so vital to the local economy.

The King Charles III England Coast Path (KCIIIECP) is a National Trail around the entire coast of England. Existing coastal national trails and other regional walks make up parts of the KCIIIECP.

You can plan your walk on the KCIIIECP by visiting the National Trails website. You can view the new steps and boardwalk through Lynda’s Wood down to the beach at Gurnard on Facebook.

Background

The Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009 places a duty on the Secretary of State and Natural England to secure a long-distance walking trail around the open coast of England, together with public access rights to a wider area of land along the way for people to enjoy.

Natural England is working at pace to ensure completion of the KCIIIECP. By the end of 2024, 1,400 miles were open.

• To plan their visit walkers can access route maps of all opened sections of the King Charles III England Coast Path and any local diversions on the National Trails website. And can check for any restrictions to access at Natural England - Open Access maps.

• You can promote your business, service, event or place of interest for free on the National Trails website, inspire people to spend more time in your area and benefit from the economic impact of visitors.

• National Trails, marked by the acorn symbol, pass through spectacular scenery, support local tourism and offer a range of routes from short circular walks to long distance challenges.

King Charles III England Coast Path:

• This map shows progress to complete the King Charles III England Coast Path.

• The King Charles III England Coast Path will be our longest, National Trail, passing through some of our finest countryside, maritime and industrial heritage, coastal settlements and rural locations.

• It will also be the world’s longest managed coastal trail (i.e. the trail is maintained to National Trail standards).

• It will secure legal rights of public access for the first time to typical coastal land including foreshore, beaches, dunes and cliffs that lies between the trail and the sea.

Improvements to existing access to the coastline include:

• a clear and continuous way-marked walking route along this part of the coast, bringing some sections of the existing coastal footpath closer to the sea and linking some places together for the first time.

• Targeted adjustments to make the trail more accessible for people with reduced mobility, where reasonable.

• Uniquely amongst our National Trails the KCIIIECP may be moved in response to natural coastal changes, through ‘roll back’ if the coastline erodes or slips, solving the long-standing difficulties of maintaining a continuous route along the coast – and making a true coastal path practicable. The legal provision for roll back is proposed to sections of the trail where a need has been foreseen but can be retrospectively applied to other parts of the route if deemed necessary.

• The route of the trail can also be altered through planning proposals and where coastal and flood defence works or habitat creation would impact on the proposed or open route of the KCIIIECP.

• Find out more about progress near you to create the King Charles III England Coast path.

• We work closely with a broad range of national and regional stakeholders around the country including wildlife trusts, National Trust, RSPB, NFU, CLA, RA, OSS, Environment Agency and local authorities.

The Countryside Code is the official guide on how to enjoy nature and treat both it, and the people who live and work there, with respect.

For landowners:

Landowners who have KCIIIECP coastal access rights on their land enjoy the lowest liabilities in England King Charles III England Coast Path. Manage your land in the coastal margin.

About Natural England

Established in 2006, Natural England is the government’s independent adviser on the natural environment. Our work is focused on enhancing England’s wildlife and landscapes and maximising the benefits they bring to the public.

• We establish and care for England’s main wildlife and geological sites, ensuring that over 4,000 National Nature Reserves (NNRs) and Sites of Special Scientific Interest are looked after and improved.

• We work to ensure that England’s landscapes are effectively protected, designating England’s National Parks and National Landscapes , and advising widely on their conservation.

• We run Environmental Stewardship and other green farming schemes that deliver over £400 million a year to farmers and landowners, enabling them to enhance the natural environment across two thirds of England’s farmland.

• We fund, manage, and provide scientific expertise for hundreds of conservation projects each year, improving the prospects for thousands of England’s species and habitats.

• We promote access to the wider countryside, helping establish National Trails and coastal trails and ensuring that the public can enjoy and benefit from them.

For more information, visit Improving public access to the coast.