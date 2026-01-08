First person charged with new Channel crossing offence

An 18-year-old Afghan national has become the first person to be charged with endangerment of life during a small boat crossing since it became a specific offence on 5 January 2026.

Arman Naseri (dob 17/12/2007) was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in an extremely timely manner with endangering the lives of others during a sea crossing while arriving in the UK without valid entry clearance. The alleged offence was committed on 5 January – the day the new offence came into force.

The case was referred to CPS Direct, the 24/7 out of hours service of the CPS, for a charging decision by the Home Office just after midnight on Wednesday 7 January. By 3.30am the CPS prosecutor reviewed the evidence in great detail and was satisfied that there was sufficient evidence, and it was in the public interest to authorise the charge.

Arman Naseri’s first hearing was on Wednesday 7 January at Thanet Magistrates’ Court in Margate.

We remind all concerned that proceedings against are active and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.