First person charged with new Channel crossing offence
An 18-year-old Afghan national has become the first person to be charged with endangerment of life during a small boat crossing since it became a specific offence on 5 January 2026.
Arman Naseri (dob 17/12/2007) was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in an extremely timely manner with endangering the lives of others during a sea crossing while arriving in the UK without valid entry clearance. The alleged offence was committed on 5 January – the day the new offence came into force.
The case was referred to CPS Direct, the 24/7 out of hours service of the CPS, for a charging decision by the Home Office just after midnight on Wednesday 7 January. By 3.30am the CPS prosecutor reviewed the evidence in great detail and was satisfied that there was sufficient evidence, and it was in the public interest to authorise the charge.
Arman Naseri’s first hearing was on Wednesday 7 January at Thanet Magistrates’ Court in Margate.
We remind all concerned that proceedings against are active and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.
It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.
Notes to editors
- Arman Naseri is charged with one count of endangering others during a sea crossing arriving in UK without valid entry clearance, contrary to section 24(E1A) and (F1) of the Immigration Act 1971. Section 24 (E1A) states that the person did an act that caused, or created a risk of, the death of, or serious personal injury to, another person.
- The offence was inserted into the Immigration Act 1971 by section 21 of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025 and came into force on 5 January 2026.
- The offence carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. For those in breach of a deportation order the maximum sentence is six years.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/south-east/news/first-person-charged-new-channel-crossing-offence
