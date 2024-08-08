Crown Prosecution Service
First prison sentences for those involved in North East unrest
The first prison sentences have been handed down for those involved in one of the recent incidents of disorder in the North East of England.
Ryan Sheers, 28, of Powlett Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder. He was today sentenced to two years and two months' imprisonment at Teesside Crown Court.
Steven Mailen, 54, of Arch Court, Hartlepool, also pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder and was sentenced to two years and two months' imprisonment at the same court.
Both men were involved in the widely-condemned disorder in Hartlepool on 31 July, which appears to have been fuelled by deliberate online misinformation.
Hundreds of prosecutors have been working around the clock across the Crown Prosecution Service, making rapid charging decisions so that suspects can be brought before the courts without delay.
Christopher Atkinson, Senior District Crown Prosecutor at CPS North East, said: “The tough sentences handed out today should serve as a lesson for anyone considering taking part in this type of disorder across the North East.
“This show of violence on the streets of Hartlepool has done nothing but instil fear in local residents and cause damage to local businesses.
“I would like to praise the excellent work of Cleveland Police in dealing with this disorder. In addition to their brave response to a particularly difficult situation, they have also secured key evidence against multiple offenders which has assisted us greatly in building such robust cases against those involved.
“We will continue to work closely with our police partners, responding swiftly and robustly to any activity which threatens the safety of the communities we serve.
“Our message is clear: we stand ready to secure convictions and push for the strongest possible sentences against anyone involved in violent unrest.
“The appalling scenes of violence like those seen in Hartlepool last week will not be tolerated. The CPS will continue to work swiftly alongside partners in the criminal justice system to haul anyone involved before the court to face the full consequences of their actions.”
Assistant Chief Constable David Felton, of Cleveland Police, said: “Over the last week officers have been faced with extremely challenging situations involving individuals who had nothing else in mind but the intent to cause violence.
“Within seven days of the Hartlepool disorder those set on committing serious violence have been arrested, charged and now sentenced by the court. This sends a very firm message to anyone continuing to think of committing sheer violence.
“Our investigation remains on going and I want to encourage members of the public to keep reporting information – no matter how small you think it might be.”
Notes to editors
- Ryan Sheers DoB: 15/06/1996
- Steven Mailen DoB: 28/07/1970
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/north-east/news/first-prison-sentences-those-involved-north-east-unrest
