Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
First prison sentences for those involved in Southport unrest
The first prison sentence for an offender who caused panic and chaos on the streets of Southport last week has been handed down today – showing the stark consequences for those involved in disorder.
Derek Drummond, 58, of Pool Street, Liverpool, earlier pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker after taking part in violent unrest in Southport on Monday, August 29.
He was given a three-year prison sentence following a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court today, August 7, 2024.
Liam Riley, 41, of Kirkdale, and Derek Geiran, 29, were also sentenced after pleading guilty to violent disorder following unrest in Liverpool city centre. Geiran also admitted one count of arson after setting fire to a police vehicle during the unrest.
L-R: Drummond, Riley and Geiran
Riley was jailed for 20 months, including two months for the racially aggravating element of his offending, while Geiran was imprisoned for 30 months - 28 months for violent disorder and setting fire to a police van in Liverpool, and a further two months in relation to a conviction for malicious communication.
Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “Today’s prison sentences show that the law is catching up with those who have brought violence to our local communities.
“The disturbing images we have seen across the country, manipulated by agitators both in-person and online, while local families still grieve the loss of loved ones, is an unforgivable and selfish act that each and every person sentenced today will have to live with.
“The three men sentenced today are the tip of the iceberg, and just the start of what will be a very painful process for many who foolishly chose to involve themselves in violent unrest. Many of those involved will be sent to prison for a long time.
“Riley, Drummond and Geiran mistakenly thought they would escape justice. They now face an extended period of time behind bars, and their criminal convictions will stay with them forever.”
Notes to editors
- Derek Drummond, 58, of Pool Street, Liverpool, was sentenced to three years' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker
- Liam Riley, 41, of Kirkdale, was sentenced to 20 months' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to causing violent disorder
- Derek Geiran, 29, was sentenced to two and a half years' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to causing violent disorder.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/mersey-cheshire/news/first-prison-sentences-those-involved-southport-unrest
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Man jailed for damaging two police cars during disorder in Bolton07/08/2024 12:10:00
A Bolton man has been jailed for two months for causing damage to two police cars following widespread disorder in Bolton in recent days.
Bolton man pleads guilty to possession of a hammer in town centre07/08/2024 11:10:00
A man has admitted being in possession of a hammer and a small amount of cannabis following widespread disorder in Bolton in recent days.
Young people face potentially life-long consequences of being involved in disorder, DPP warns06/08/2024 12:20:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has been at the heart of the law enforcement response to the appalling outbreaks of violence and disorder across the country.
Young people face potentially life-long consequences of being involved in disorder DPP warns06/08/2024 10:05:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has been at the heart of the law enforcement response to the appalling outbreaks of violence and disorder across the country.
Former National Crime Agency officer jailed over indecent images of children05/08/2024 11:15:00
A former National Crime Agency (NCA) officer who used his work device to access, view and download indecent images of children, and child sexual abuse material, was yesterday been jailed.
Gang member extradited from Portugal jailed 11 years for Class A drug offences02/08/2024 16:20:00
A leader behind an organised crime group (OCG), which trafficked heroin and cocaine into England and Scotland, has been jailed following his extradition from Portugal.
Far-right extremist jailed for running racist websites used by international terrorists02/08/2024 15:20:00
A man who operated two websites that spread far-right propaganda and encouraged terrorism has been jailed.
CPS statement: Convictions of Anjem Choudary and Khaled Hussein01/08/2024 12:20:00
Following a six-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court, Anjem Choudary, 57, was found guilty of directing a terrorist organisation, membership of a proscribed organisation and encouraging support for a terrorist organisation on 23 July.