First public servants and aid workers honoured with new Humanitarian Medal.

The first recipients of a new medal recognising humanitarian aid work on behalf of the United Kingdom are being recognised today.

Announced in July 2023, the Humanitarian Medal is a new national form of recognition awarded to public servants and members of organisations contributing to global humanitarian responses on behalf of HM Government.

Those being recognised today include individuals who displayed exemplary public service and humanitarian efforts in HM Government’s response to the 2023 Morocco Earthquake, the 2023 Libya Flooding, and the Gaza conflict.

With the establishment of the Humanitarian Medal, HM Government departments now make recommendations for eligible Humanitarian responses to the Committee on the Grant of Honours, Decorations and Medals. Those responses recommended for Humanitarian Medal awards are then submitted for approval to His Majesty The King.

Among the first recipients working as part of the eligible responses are:

Morocco: UK-ISAR Operations Commander for Morocco Response, from West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service, Shyam Rana, from Sutton Coldfield - A member of the UK International Search and Rescue team (UK ISAR). He was deployed in the search to reach people under collapsed buildings. ISAR has specialist equipment to monitor further seismic activity and cut through cement. Aftershocks remained a risk throughout the deployment.

Libya: UK-EMT Team Lead Anna Daniell, from Greater Manchester - Led the official UK Emergency Medical Team (EMT) into Derna, Libya in the wake of the dam collapse who were providing direct primary healthcare support to the affected population in areas outside of Government control.

Gaza: UK-Med Medical Coordinator Melanie (Mel) Johnson, from Totterdown, Bristol - Led the medical team in Gaza providing surgical, primary, and community healthcare support during intense conflict in the FCDO-funded field hospital and rehabilitated Nasser Hospital.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden said:

All of the individuals being recognised today are shining examples of public service. Their selfless dedication to saving lives represents the very best of British values around the world. The nation thanks them for their work.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

This new medal recognises the incredible dedication and selfless service of individuals on the frontline of the UK’s responses to some of the world’s most devastating crises. I am delighted the first tranche of awards will recognise members of the UK government’s emergency deployment teams, for their brave work in Libya, Morocco and Gaza. The International Search and Rescue team and Emergency Medical Team are made up of expert firefighters and medics from across the UK, who travel to the most challenging of environments to save lives.

The medal, which is conferred by His Majesty The King, features on the reverse laurel wreaths symbolising victory in overcoming a crisis, interwoven with a banner proclaiming “For humanitarian service”. The obverse bears an effigy of His Majesty The King.

The ribbon design reflects the different paths for humanitarian service and the variety of services involved in such responses. The ribbon has a central stripe of white to represent civilians and peace, with four narrow stripes on either side of red, light blue, dark blue and purple. Red represents humanitarian organisations. Dark blue and purple represent the other services.

The design on the reverse was approved by Her Late Majesty The Queen in 2021.

These responses are the first use of the Humanitarian Medal. This is only the first tranche of awards to be made, and more will follow in due course.