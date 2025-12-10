Transport for London
First Rail London Limited named as TfL’s preferred operator for London Overground
Customers and staff will benefit from major improvements, including extra capacity on the Mildmay and Windrush lines
- Strong focus on safety, reliability and accessibility, backed by investment in people and technology
- New contract begins May 2026 and will run for eight years
Transport for London (TfL) has today (Wednesday 10 December) announced its intention to award the new London Overground operator contract to First Rail London Limited (FRLL), a subsidiary of FirstGroup PLC.
FRLL will take over from the current operator, Arriva Rail London, on Sunday 3 May 2026 and work closely with TfL over the eight-year contract to deliver further enhancements for customers on this hugely popular network.
Under the new concession, FRLL will introduce a range of service and operational improvements designed to enhance customer experience and support staff, including:
- Extra peak-time trains on the Mildmay line from May 2026, with shuttle services between Clapham Junction and Shepherd's Bush during peak hours, providing more capacity and quicker journeys for commuters
- More frequent trains on the Windrush line from December 2026, with services through the core section of the Windrush line increasing to 18 trains per hour, reducing waiting times and improving flexibility for customers
- A relentless focus on the safety of customers and staff with upgraded help points and CCTV
- Strong collaboration with partners such as Network Rail and Alstom, the manufacturer of the London Overground trains, to maintain high performance and customer satisfaction
- Investment in people and technology to improve reliability, manage disruption, and provide better customer information
- Targeted upgrades on the Mildmay line infrastructure to boost performance for customers
- Innovative customer information solutions, including expanding digital screens to display live travel updates for stations and nearby interchange services, such as buses across all operator-managed stations
- Continued work to improve accessibility in partnership with leading advocacy groups
These improvements will help meet growing demand and ensure London Overground continues to provide a safe, reliable, customer-focused service.
David Thomas, Head of Concession for London Overground, said:
'London Overground is one of the most popular parts of our transport network, and this new concession puts customers at its heart, helping make the service even better. We're delighted to welcome First Rail London Limited as our preferred new partner and look forward to working together to deliver a range of benefits for everyone who uses the network.'
Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup Chief Executive Officer, said:
'The London Overground has greatly improved connectivity in London, with around four million passengers now using the service every week. We are delighted to have been named as the preferred operator for the service from next May and look forward to welcoming employees who will be joining the Group and to play our part in the success of this vital rail network.'
Notes to editors
-
The standstill period is currently in effect and will conclude on Thursday 18 December 2025
-
The contract will run for eight years, with an option to extend for up to two additional years
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2025/december/first-rail-london-limited-named-as-tfl-s-preferred-operator-for-london-overground
