First recipients of ‘Elizabeth Emblem’ announced to commemorate public servants who died in line of duty

First ever recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem named, recognising police officers, firefighters and other public servants who died in the line of duty.

The first recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem was recently announced. The next of kin of over 30 former firefighters, police officers and other public servants who have died in public service will receive the award in recognition of their deceased loved ones.

The Emblem was announced earlier this year to commemorate public servants who died in the line of duty. The Emblem is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

Among the first recipients are Bryn Hughes and Paul Bone, whose daughters PC Fiona Bone and PC Nicola Hughes died in 2012 after attending a routine 999 call together following a report of criminal damage at a house in Greater Manchester. Upon arrival at the address PC Bone and PC Hughes were killed at the scene by an offender wanted for murder.

Lissie Harper will also receive one of the first Emblems after her husband, PC Andrew Harper, died in 2019 responding to a call relating to the theft of a quad bike. During the attempted arrest PC Harper was pulled behind the vehicle for several miles, and died of his injuries.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer recently said:

We must never forget those who have given their lives to protect others in the line of duty. While families will never be able to replace their loved ones, the Elizabeth Emblem pays tribute to the sacrifice they have made.

Firefighter Leslie Marsh’s daughter will be awarded the Emblem 75 years after he died falling through a hole in the first floor of a derelict church when responding to a fire alongside a crew from Central Fire Station on the 7th February 1949.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden recently said:

We owe a debt of gratitude to our exceptional public servants who have given their lives in service of our nation. The Elizabeth Emblem will honour their dedication and I am pleased to see the first recipients named today.

Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper recently said:

We will forever remember the heroism of these police officers, firefighters and public servants, whose acts of selfless courage provide an example to us all. Like Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, they dedicated their lives to the service of their communities, and it is fitting that we thank them and honour them with the Emblem created in her name. This will be a sad but proud day for all the loved ones whom these heroes left behind, and we offer our gratitude to them too for the strength and dignity that they have shown, and the immense sacrifice that their families have made. We also thank all those who have campaigned for this Emblem over many years to ensure that the courage of those who keep us safe is recognised.

To mark the announcement of the first recipients of the Elizabeth Emblem, the first batch of Emblems will be awarded by His Majesty The King later this year. The design of the Emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, which surrounds the Tudor Crown. It is inscribed with ‘For A Life Given In Service’, and will have the name of the person for whom it is in memoriam inscribed on the reverse of the Emblem. It will include a pin to allow the award to be worn on clothing by the next of kin of the deceased.

Chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens recently said:

When a colleague dies in the line of duty shockwaves and sadness reverberate throughout policing. The families, friends and loved ones left behind bear the enduring pain of sacrifice in public service. We owe them a debt of gratitude as we remember their loved ones, always. We recognise their next of kin and pay tribute to them.

Families and next of kin of those who have died in public service are encouraged to apply for an Elizabeth Emblem.