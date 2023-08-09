Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
First report on police race action plan published
The Independent Scrutiny Oversight Board (ISOB) Annual Report has yesterday, Tuesday 8 August published their first report into the Police Race Action Plan.
The ‘Police Race Action Plan: ISOB Annual Report’ highlights how the structure of the Race Action Programme too closely follows the structure of policing meaning that documented discrimination issues in the institution is likely to impact the Programme. The report argues that, without a change in structure, the Police Race Action Plan will not aid in improving relations between Black communities and the Police.
The annual report is published following Baroness Casey’s landmark report which found widespread misogyny, racism, and homophobia in the Metropolitan Police Service, and ahead of publication of reiteration of the Race Action Plan in upcoming months.
In response to the report, APCC Equality, Diversity, and Human Rights Leads, Alison Lowe OBE and John Campion, said:
“The report published yesterday highlights fundamental areas of improvement which must be addressed as a matter of urgency if we are to effectively tackle race disparity in policing.
“As the public’s voice in policing, Police and Crime Commissioners recognise the critical importance of improving confidence and trust in policing amongst all of our communities – and in particular Black communities, where we know confidence is low.
“That is why we implemented our very own cross-party action plan to drive progress in tackling race disparity in policing and criminal justice both locally and nationally, and help to tackle the lower levels of confidence that some Black communities have in policing and criminal justice.
“Much has been done to address racism and ensure policing is more inclusive and diverse, but we have only just touched the surface. To gain the trust and confidence of black people and other marginalised members of the public we must fully reform.
“We will continue to work with our national partners, scrutinising and monitoring this plan and ensure the recommendations are addressed."
