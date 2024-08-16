First riot charge authorised for adult involved in disorder

Gale Gilchrist, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North East, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge of riot against Kieran Usher, 32, in relation to disorder that took place in Sunderland on 2 August.

“This defendant is one of a number of individuals who we expect will be charged with riot. As these are live proceedings, we remind all concerned that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”