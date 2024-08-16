Crown Prosecution Service
First riot charge authorised for adult involved in disorder
Gale Gilchrist, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North East, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge of riot against Kieran Usher, 32, in relation to disorder that took place in Sunderland on 2 August.
“This defendant is one of a number of individuals who we expect will be charged with riot. As these are live proceedings, we remind all concerned that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Notes to editors
- Kieran Usher [DOB: 16.03.1992] is of Sunderland.
- He will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on 16 August 2024.
- The function of the Crown Prosecution Service is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
