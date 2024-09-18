First riot charge following disorder outside Holiday Inn

A Staffordshire man has become the first person in the West Midlands region to be convicted of riot following the disorder at the Holiday Inn, Tamworth in August this year.



Mitchell Cleaver, 25, of Morleys Hill, Burton upon Trent, pleaded guilty to riot yesterday at Stafford Crown Court and will be sentenced on 11 November 2024.



Two other defendants appeared at the same court yesterday and admitted their role in the same disorder.



Martin McCluskey, 60, of Manor Road, Tamworth, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and will be sentenced on 30 0ctober 2024.



Tommy McQuaker, 29 of Madrona, Tamworth, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and will be sentenced at a later date.



Emily Lenham of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Mitchell Cleaver had previously faced a charge of violent disorder but, following a full review of his case, this was upgraded to the more serious charge of riot.



“It is clear from the evidence in this case that Cleaver played a significant role in the violence which unfolded at the Holiday Inn hotel in Tamworth last month. During the disorder, Cleaver threw objects and discharged a fire extinguisher at police officers who were safeguarding the hotel and those inside.



“The substantial level of co-ordinated unlawful violence displayed by Cleaver and others during the incident, the severity of which caused members of the public and emergency services to fear for their safety, was such that only a charge of riot was appropriate.



“I hope that these convictions act as a deterrent for those who behave in this unacceptable way. The Crown Prosecution Service in West Midlands is continuing to work closely with Staffordshire Police to ensure that all those responsible for the appalling events in Tamworth on 4 August are brought to justice.”

