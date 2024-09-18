Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
First riot charge following disorder outside Holiday Inn
A Staffordshire man has become the first person in the West Midlands region to be convicted of riot following the disorder at the Holiday Inn, Tamworth in August this year.
Mitchell Cleaver, 25, of Morleys Hill, Burton upon Trent, pleaded guilty to riot yesterday at Stafford Crown Court and will be sentenced on 11 November 2024.
Two other defendants appeared at the same court yesterday and admitted their role in the same disorder.
Martin McCluskey, 60, of Manor Road, Tamworth, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and will be sentenced on 30 0ctober 2024.
Tommy McQuaker, 29 of Madrona, Tamworth, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and will be sentenced at a later date.
Emily Lenham of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Mitchell Cleaver had previously faced a charge of violent disorder but, following a full review of his case, this was upgraded to the more serious charge of riot.
“It is clear from the evidence in this case that Cleaver played a significant role in the violence which unfolded at the Holiday Inn hotel in Tamworth last month. During the disorder, Cleaver threw objects and discharged a fire extinguisher at police officers who were safeguarding the hotel and those inside.
“The substantial level of co-ordinated unlawful violence displayed by Cleaver and others during the incident, the severity of which caused members of the public and emergency services to fear for their safety, was such that only a charge of riot was appropriate.
“I hope that these convictions act as a deterrent for those who behave in this unacceptable way. The Crown Prosecution Service in West Midlands is continuing to work closely with Staffordshire Police to ensure that all those responsible for the appalling events in Tamworth on 4 August are brought to justice.”
Notes to editors
- Emily Lenham is the Head of the CPS West Midlands Complex Casework Unit and Serious Violence Organised Crime and Exploitation Unit
- Mitchell Cleaver (DOB: 22 Jan 1999) pleaded guilty to riot.
- Martin McCluskey (DOB: 1 Apr 1964) pleaded guilty to to violent disorder and assault emergency worker x2
- Tommy McQuaker (DOB: 27 Aug 1995 ) pleaded guilty to violent disorder.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/west-midlands/news/first-riot-charge-following-disorder-outside-holiday-inn
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
New investment for Border Security Command18/09/2024 10:10:10
Up to £75million in new investment for the Border Security Command paves way for an autumn immigration crime crackdown.
Kyle Clifford: Crown Prosecution Service authorises charges in Bushey triple murder case17/09/2024 15:10:00
Kyle Clifford: Crown Prosecution Service authorises charges in Bushey triple murder case.
Ex-Broadcaster sentenced for possessing indecent images of children17/09/2024 09:20:10
FORMER BBC news presenter Huw Edwards was yesterday (Monday 16 September 2024) sentenced for possessing indecent images of children.
Operation Stovewood: Seven men jailed for a total of 106 years for sexually abusing two young girls in Rotherham16/09/2024 15:25:00
Seven men have been jailed for committing child sex abuse offences against two young girls in Rotherham during the 2000s.
Covid denier who called for violence is found guilty of terrorism offences16/09/2024 13:10:00
A man who encouraged violence and acts of terrorism on messaging app Telegram was recently (13 September 2024) found guilty.
Operation Stovewood: Seven men jailed a total of 106 years for sexually abusing two young girls in Rotherham16/09/2024 10:20:00
Seven men have been jailed for committing child sex abuse offences against two young girls in Rotherham during the 2000s.
Man sentenced for sending abusive emails to MP11/09/2024 13:05:00
A Birmingham man who emailed an MP with abuse including telling her ‘hell is real, and you will burn,’ has been sentenced.
Man convicted of conspiring to commit FGM against young girl in legal first10/09/2024 12:20:00
A former PhD student has been found guilty of conspiring to commit female genital mutilation (FGM) against a young girl in the first conviction of its kind in England and Wales.