First round of general election spending published

The Electoral Commission yesterday published (Opens in new window) the first set of data about spending at the 2024 UK parliamentary general election.

Smaller political parties and campaigners – those spending £250,000 or less – spent a total of £1,875,205 during the regulated period, which covered 6 July 2023 to 4 July 2024.

The total spend is made up of £733,575 spent by 92 parties (Opens in new window) and £1,141,630 spent by 18 registered non-party campaigners (Opens in new window).

Information on money spent on campaigning during this time must be submitted to the Commission after the election. The Commission publishes this data so that voters and other campaigners can see how much was spent and ensure that spending limits have been observed.

To provide a full picture of the money spent during the campaign, the Commission will publish data relating to larger parties and campaigners that spent over £250,000, and candidate spending in the coming months. The Commission is currently analysing all the data submitted to it, and will share key findings in the summer.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said:

“Transparency is essential to our democratic process and a key part of building confidence in the UK’s political finance system. It’s important that voters can see how participants sought to influence their vote at an election, so we publish this information for everyone to see.

“This was the first general election where digital imprint requirements were in effect, along with new reporting and registration thresholds for non-party campaigners. Despite the new requirements, we saw high levels of compliance with the political finance laws among smaller parties and campaigners. However, if any potential offences are found, they will be considered in line with our enforcement policy.

“Ahead of the election, we focused our support on helping parties and campaigners to understand and meet their responsibilities, and in all cases we were able to secure compliance without the need for formal enforcement.”