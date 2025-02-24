First schools confirmed for landmark free breakfast clubs

First 750 schools to offer clubs from April, delivering on government’s Plan for Change.

Families and children in every corner of England will soon benefit from free, daily breakfast clubs as the government is set to confirm the first 750 schools to offer the scheme, putting up to £450 a year back in parents’ pockets.

From as soon as April, chosen schools across all nine regions will kick-off the historic programme, with an early adopter phase set to inform the government’s landmark national roll out which will give all parents access to the scheme.

Delivering on promises made to working parents in the government’s manifesto, all primary aged children in early adopter schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare, every day, helping to support parents getting into work by dropping their children off half an hour earlier.

Schools are encouraged to offer healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts, with examples from wheat bisks and porridge to fresh fruit and yoghurt. The early adopter schools also provide the perfect setting to host activities including arts and crafts, educational puzzles, reading and more.

Universal free breakfast clubs are central to the government’s Plan for Change, removing barriers to opportunity by making sure every child starts the school day ready to learn – with research showing the clubs can have a lasting impact on children’s behaviour, attendance and attainment.

Making sure no child starts school hungry, the scheme also has an important role to play in the government’s commitment to remove the stain of child poverty, as out of the 180,000 children who will benefit in the early adopter schools, around 67,000 attend schools in deprived areas.

The clubs come alongside a raft of measures designed to cut the cost of living for families, including the commitment to significantly cut uniform costs through a cap on branded items and complement government-funded childcare.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, yesterday said:

Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of our Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country. Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn. Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life.

Schools were chosen from across England to ensure the scheme tests and learns from a variety of locations, including those that do not currently run a breakfast club, and all will receive funding to cover food and staffing costs.

Government research shows most parents (87%) think breakfast clubs are a good chance for children to socialise, and two thirds (66%) recognise the value of clubs providing educational activities.

Breakfast clubs have been shown to boost children’s reading, writing, and maths by an average of two months.

Too many children’s life chances are being scarred by rising poverty, with one in four in absolute poverty as of 2023. The government is determined to change that, with the breakfast club rollout being driven alongside wider work of the Child Poverty Taskforce, which is set to deliver an ambitious strategy to increase household income, bring down essential costs, and tackle the challenges felt by those living in poverty.

Jackie Fitton, Headteacher at Kearsley West Primary School yesterday said:

We are delighted to be one of the early adopter schools. For our school, the funding provided will be a real-life saver, ensuring we can provide a healthy breakfast and supportive start to the day for our pupils. Breakfast clubs have already made a massive difference to pupils’ wellbeing, providing them with time to settle in, socialise with friends and get ready to learn.

Sir David Holmes CBE, Chief Executive of Family Action yesterday said:

Family Action welcomes the government’s announcement of the 750 schools who have been selected to take part in the Early Adopters Scheme. These schools will have a vital test and learn role which will undoubtedly inform the national rollout of the government’s exciting universal breakfast policy. We know that an effective breakfast provision delivered in a supportive and enriching environment can make the world of difference to a child. We look forward to sharing our long experience of delivering breakfast provision ourselves with early adopter schools.

Early adopter schools will shape the future of the national breakfast club policy, contributing directly to its implementation. Further details on the national roll out of the breakfast clubs programme will follow in due course. The wider paid-for wraparound childcare offer – for all primary children to be able to access childcare between 8am and 6pm – continues to roll out across the country.

