First Speaker’s Apprenticeship Academy Graduates Complete Programme with 100% Employment Success

The first apprentices to join the Speaker’s Apprenticeship Academy have successfully completed their two-year programme, marking an important milestone for the initiative. Established by the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Academy was created to widen access to careers in the House of Commons by providing early-career apprentices with structured training, mentoring and hands-on experience across Parliament.

Every apprentice completed their qualification and secured employment or a further career opportunity at the end of their fixed-term contract, achieving a 100% positive progression rate.

During the programme, the apprentices worked in a variety of parliamentary teams, developing professional skills while making a meaningful contribution to the work of both Houses. They have since progressed into roles across Parliament and other organisations, including positions in administration, committee operations, business support, engagement and events.

Their success demonstrates the value of combining workplace experience with structured learning and highlights the Academy’s role in creating new pathways into rewarding careers. It also reflects Parliament’s commitment to investing in talent, broadening opportunities and supporting people at the start of their professional journeys.

As these pioneering apprentices move on to the next stage of their careers, they leave behind a strong legacy for those who follow. Their achievements provide an encouraging example for future participants and underline the lasting impact of opening Parliament to the next generation of talent.