First step in the development of a new regional treatment hub underway
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has today [15th February 2023] announced the development of a new diagnostics and treatment centre for the South East Wales region, located in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Funded by Welsh Government, the new facility will further develop regional working between Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to improve care and access to services by delivering accessible, safe and innovative services to thousands of patients each year.
The purchase of the three former British Airways buildings on a site close to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital demonstrates the commitment health boards and Welsh Government have to addressing the current challenges being faced in the health service.
The health boards, and their clinicians, with the involvement of the public, will now begin working on a plan to transform the building into a cutting-edge diagnostics and treatment centre, to ensure it delivers maximum benefit for patients. More details on this will be announced in the coming months.
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan said:
We are committed to providing the right services, at the right place and at the right time for patients across Wales. In our Planned Care Recovery Plan we were clear that we needed to see more regional working across health boards to help bring down waiting lists, prioritise diagnostic services and build a more sustainable future service model. This new diagnostic and treatment centre will help meet this ambition by providing treatments away from hospital settings so we can see more people quicker, improve outcomes and ensure our hospitals have the capacity to help those who require urgent care. I look forward to seeing how plans for this centre develop over the coming months.
Paul Mears, on behalf of the Chief Executives of Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said:
The purchase of this site for the South East region provides the health boards with an opportunity to improve access to vital health care services for our communities.
We are grateful to Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council for initially recognising the potential benefits of this facility for health partners and to the Welsh Government for securing this on behalf of the NHS and its patients. The health boards are looking forward to working together and with our partners to take this exciting project forwards.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-step-development-new-regional-treatment-hub-underway
