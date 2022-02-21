First step to National Care Service as expert panel announced

An expert group to support the creation of a National Care Service for Wales has been announced.

The future of social care is part of the Welsh Government’s Co-operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru.

The Agreement has a commitment to set up an expert group to support a shared ambition to create a National Care Service, free at the point of need, continuing as a public service with an implementation plan by the end of 2023.

The Expert Group membership includes individuals with a range of backgrounds including those with experience of running social care services and local government, finance and economics, academics as well as those with experience of caring and the interfaces between social care and the NHS. The group’s membership will also represent Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people and have a strong track record in promoting the Welsh language.

The Expert Group will aim to provide recommendations by the end of April 2022, following which an implementation plan will be developed by end of 2023.

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan said:

Social care is important to all of us, many of our family and friends rely on it and many of us will come into contact with social care at some points in our lives. This new panel will look at the issues facing the sector and examine how we move towards establishing a National Care Service for Wales.

Designated Member Cefin Campbell MS said: