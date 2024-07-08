Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
First time voters: my Youth Ambassadors reflect on voting in their first general election
As Children’s Commissioner, I hear from children every day about their ambitions, their experiences and the people or things in their lives that make a difference.
It is my job to listen to what children say and ensure that their voices are heard and acted upon by those in positions of power: politicians, policy makers, the adults in charge.
One of the most striking findings from The Big Ambition survey was that only one in five children agreed that people who run the country listened to what they had to say.
Over the term of each parliament, thousands of children will become voters for the first time and suddenly have a vote to accompany their voice – this is an exciting milestone for many young people.
For a number of my Youth Ambassadors this has been the first time they have had the opportunity to vote in their first General Election. I wanted to find out what the experience meant to them.
Aalyia:
“Exercising my right to vote today for the first time was incredibly exciting! It is of incredible importance that not only me, but other young people vote at this critical time. We are facing crises in almost every sector of public life, from the NHS to education, and it is vital that young people across the country voted to ensure that their voices are heard and that they played their part in influencing the future of British politics and ultimately what life will be like in the next 5 years. I hope the winning political party chooses to implement policies that will not only radically reform the UK into a more equal and just society, but also prioritise young people and children at the heart of these policies. If we want to build sustainable change over the next 5 years, the next government has to ensure that young peoples’ views are heard and acted upon. We are the future generation, and this needs to be reflected in policies that no longer favour short-termism but favour creating lasting, impactable change, shaping the country into one which is valuable for young people to live in.”
Penelope:
“Having the ability to vote for the first time was such a privilege as it enables me to amplify my voice and impact the future decisions and decision makers of this country. It’s so significant that young people and the rest of the country exercise their right to vote in hopes of strengthening our democratic system.”
Sumaira:
“Voting is important because it ensures our voices as youths are heard and our interests are represented in government decisions. As a young adult, I feel voting is important because we have the ability to influence policy decisions that affect our future, such as education, climate change, and job opportunities. My hopes for the future are that more teenagers and young adults take part and engage in voting. I believe that strong engagement will lead to a stronger and more successful community and future for the UK.”
Zara:
“Voting for the first time is an empowering process. It marks a transition into adulthood, and allows our voice to shape our local area, community and wider country. The participation of youth is integral for addressing the key issues that affect our generation, for example crime, climate change and job opportunities. Challenging voter apathy amongst the youth is essential, our vote can drive forward meaningful change, and influence policy that directly affects us. By voting, we can ensure that our unique views and perspectives are represented, this fostering a dynamic and inclusive democracy.”
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/first-time-voters-my-youth-ambassadors-reflect-on-voting-in-their-first-general-election/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Educated in Britain and graduating in Ukraine: a reflection from my young Ambassador03/07/2024 11:20:00
Today I am sharing a blog post written by my young Ambassador Sofia. Sofia was forced to leave her home because of the war in Ukraine and come to England.
The Big Ambition for a Better World: Reflections from my Ambassadors02/07/2024 13:10:00
Today’s children are socially aware and politically engaged; they understand the power that politicians have to directly impact their lives. They saw it first-hand during Covid.
The Big Ambition for Safety from Crime: Reflections from my Ambassadors01/07/2024 13:10:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I speak to hundreds of thousands of children every year about their life experiences, what they want to achieve and the challenges they face.
The Big Ambition for Unaccompanied Children Seeking Asylum: Reflections from my Ambassadors26/06/2024 14:10:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I have a duty to promote and protect the rights of every child. I also have a particular duty, and feel a profound responsibility, towards children who are not living with their own families. This includes the children who arrive here unaccompanied, fleeing war and persecution in their home countries.
The Big Ambition for Online Safety: Reflections from my Ambassadors25/06/2024 11:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, children tell me about how their experiences of the online world impact their lives.
The Big Ambition for Children’s Social Care: Reflections from my Ambassadors24/06/2024 10:10:00
Children in or receiving support from care share the same hopes and dreams as their peers: they want to be supported to reach their aspirations in the same way as any other child.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on Panorama investigation Undercover School: Cruelty in the Classroom20/06/2024 11:10:00
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner for England in response to reports by the BBC Panorama investigation Undercover School: Cruelty in the Classroom:
The Big Ambition for Jobs and Skills: Reflections from my Ambassadors19/06/2024 11:10:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I’ve spoken to thousands of children about their lives, their hopes and their dreams for the future. It’s clear this is an ambitious generation that wants to get on and do well.