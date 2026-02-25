First treatment for vitiligo recommended by NICE for NHS use, bringing hope to over 80,000 people

For the first time, NICE has recommended a medicine that effectively treats the underlying cause of devastating skin condition vitiligo.

More than 80,000 adults and teenagers across England suffering with a chronic skin condition could have their lives transformed after NICE yesterday (Tuesday, 24 February) recommended the first licensed treatment for vitiligo in the NHS.

Vitiligo is a long-term skin condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks the cells that give skin its colour, leaving pale pink or white patches. For many people, particularly those with darker skin tones, the visible changes can affect their confidence, social life, and mental health.

Until now, treatment options have been limited. The newly recommended cream, ruxolitinib (brand name Opzelura), works by calming the immune system's attack on pigment-producing cells, helping repair the skin cells so they regain their natural colour.

Applied twice daily, clinical trials showed people using ruxolitinib cream were over four times more likely to have the skin on their face restored to its natural colour (repigmentation) compared with placebo, and over six times more likely to report their vitiligo becoming much less noticeable or no longer noticeable.

Patient experts said the cream was a welcome alternative to treatment with light (phototherapy), which requires time-consuming hospital visits that can be difficult to fit around work, education, and family life.

They describe the condition as 'psychologically devastating', and can lead to social rejection, identity loss, and withdrawal from daily activities.

The visible changes can affect self-esteem, relationships, and careers – particularly for those in public-facing jobs.

The experts added that young people may face disruption to education and friendships, intensified by social media pressures because of the disease. The burden can be compounded for people with black or brown skin tones, as patches are more visible.

Helen Knight, NICE Director of medicines evaluation, yesterday said:

“Vitiligo that affects the face can be a devastating disease and have a profound impact on a person’s quality of life. This will be the first licensed treatment for the condition to be made available in the NHS, and having an effective drug will be welcomed by the thousands of people living with this condition.”

The treatment will be available for people aged 12 and over non-segmental vitiligo that affects the face when other topical first-line treatments have not worked or are not suitable.

Pav Korpal, a patient expert who was a member of previous NICE committees looking at vitiligo treatments, said:

“As an Indian with brown skin, my vitiligo is more visible. As a young child, I was often called vile names and bullied as a result, causing me distress and anxiety. This led me to me seeking off label treatments, which have often been hit and miss. “Getting the news that ruxolitinib, an effective treatment expressly for vitiligo, is being recommended gives me renewed optimism. Treating the physical symptoms will also help to manage the psychological effects of this disease.”

Emma Rush, CEO of Vitiligo Support UK, yesterday said:

“This decision by NICE to recommend ruxolitinib in the NHS is an important landmark for vitiligo patients. “It is clear NICE listened to the evidence presented by patients on the impact of vitiligo on their lives. The recommendation will make a massive difference to patients' lives and grants them a means of treating their disease in a convenient and above-all effective way.”

Abigail Hurrell, CEO of The Vitiligo Society, said:

“Today’s approval of ruxolitinib represents a historic milestone and the first time the NHS has recognised and funded a dedicated repigmentation treatment. This decision acknowledges the significant psychological, social and medical impact of vitiligo and marks a fundamental shift towards the equitable care our community has long deserved. “We are profoundly grateful to the individuals who shared their lived experiences and helped elevate this issue to national attention. Their voices were instrumental in achieving this outcome, alongside constructive collaboration from NICE, NHS England, clinicians, researchers and industry partners.”

Following productive discussions with the company and an improved commercial offer, NICE has been able to recommend this treatment through our rapid review process. This approach allows NICE to respond quickly when circumstances change, ensuring the NHS gets value for money while patients get access to innovative treatments.

NHS England will make the cream available within three months of final guidance being published.

