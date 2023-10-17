National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
First treatment to be recommended by NICE at the same time it is approved for advanced lymphoma in the UK
More than 700 people set to benefit from new treatment option for advanced lymphoma.
NICE has recommended glofitamab as a new treatment option for adults with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma after 2 or more systemic treatments in final guidance published today (17 October 2023).
Today’s recommendation for its use in the NHS coincides with glofitamab receiving its licence from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
Lymphoma is a form of blood cancer that affects the immune system. It develops from a type of white blood cell, called a lymphocyte and is an aggressive form of cancer with symptoms that usually develop and progress quickly. In many cases it is refractory, which means it comes back after treatment.
More than 700 people could benefit from glofitamab (also called Columvi and made by Roche). It works by encouraging the healthy cells in the body that are responsible for the immune system to destroy the cancer cells.
Clinical trial evidence suggests that some people taking glofitamab reach complete remission with no signs or symptoms of cancer. It also suggests that people can live longer and have longer before their condition gets worse.
Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation said:
“We are committed to getting the best care to patients fast while ensuring good value for the taxpayer.
“Advanced B-cell lymphoma is an aggressive form of blood cancer and can progress quickly. The sooner people can access the best treatment for them, the better chance they have of living for longer and improving their quality of life.
“This is why it is such good news that our independent committee has found that glofitamab is clinically and cost effective for treating people with this advanced form of cancer, and we welcome the news that NHSE will make this available to patients quickly.”
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/first-treatment-to-be-recommended-by-nice-at-the-same-time-it-is-approved-for-advanced-lymphoma-in-the-uk
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
Seven technologies recommended to help people with non-specific low back pain13/10/2023 16:05:00
People with low back pain could be offered apps to help them manage their condition after seven digital technologies were recommended by NICE in draft guidance
NICE recommends healthcare professionals ask people about gambling, in new draft guidance out for consultation06/10/2023 11:05:00
New NICE draft guidance on identifying, assessing and managing harmful gambling published
NICE says non-invasive weight loss procedure can be an option to treat obesity28/09/2023 11:20:00
A procedure which reduces the size of the stomach by two-thirds to help people living with obesity to lose weight has been deemed safe and effective to be used in the NHS, NICE has said.
NICE draft guidance recognises potential of new targeted treatment for type of advanced breast cancer27/09/2023 14:10:00
NICE yesterday (26 September 2023) published draft guidance for public consultation that does not recommend trastuzumab deruxtecan for treating advanced HER2-low breast cancer in adults.
More people could be offered genetic testing for genes linked to ovarian cancer in new draft NICE guideline for public consultation19/09/2023 14:15:00
A new draft NICE guideline for inherited ovarian cancer published recently (15 September 2023), recommends more people are tested for genes linked to ovarian cancer.
More people could be offered genetic testing for genes linked to ovarian cancer in new draft NICE guideline for public consultation15/09/2023 15:25:00
A new draft NICE guideline for inherited ovarian cancer published today (15 September 2023), recommends more people are tested for genes linked to ovarian cancer
First treatment for acute migraine to be recommended by NICE set to benefit thousands14/09/2023 15:20:00
The first treatment to be recommended by NICE for treating acute migraine will soon be available on the NHS to around 13,000 people
NICE committee recommends tirzepatide as new treatment option for people with type 2 diabetes08/09/2023 16:10:00
Around 180,000 people with difficult to manage type 2 diabetes could benefit from a new treatment option recommended by NICE