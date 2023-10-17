First treatment to be recommended by NICE at the same time it is approved for advanced lymphoma in the UK

More than 700 people set to benefit from new treatment option for advanced lymphoma.

NICE has recommended glofitamab as a new treatment option for adults with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma after 2 or more systemic treatments in final guidance published today (17 October 2023).

Today’s recommendation for its use in the NHS coincides with glofitamab receiving its licence from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Lymphoma is a form of blood cancer that affects the immune system. It develops from a type of white blood cell, called a lymphocyte and is an aggressive form of cancer with symptoms that usually develop and progress quickly. In many cases it is refractory, which means it comes back after treatment.

More than 700 people could benefit from glofitamab (also called Columvi and made by Roche). It works by encouraging the healthy cells in the body that are responsible for the immune system to destroy the cancer cells.

Clinical trial evidence suggests that some people taking glofitamab reach complete remission with no signs or symptoms of cancer. It also suggests that people can live longer and have longer before their condition gets worse.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation said: