National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
First treatment to target heart condition set to benefit thousands as NICE draft guidance approves NHS use
NICE has approved mavacamten, the first treatment that specifically targets a heart condition called obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). It means around 7,000 people will now be able to access the treatment on the NHS.
NICE’s final draft guidance recommends mavacamten (also called Camzyos and made by Bristol-Myers Squibb) as an add-on to standard care that aims to control symptoms of the disease.
Clinical trial evidence suggests that mavacamten plus standard care is more effective than standard care alone, and that it may avoid or postpone the need for invasive surgery.
Obstructive HCM is a chronic disease which in 50% of cases is caused by an inherited genetic mutation. It is characterised by excessive heart muscle contraction which causes it to become thickened and stiff. As a result, the heart may not be able to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs.
Obstructive HCM can cause debilitating symptoms including tiredness, dizziness, shortness of breath, chest pain and palpitations. This can have a severe and wide-ranging impact on quality of life.
It can also lead to a range of complications including arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat), heart failure, stroke and sudden cardiac death. Some people with uncontrolled symptoms may choose to have surgery.
Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE, said:
“Today’s draft guidance is another example of our commitment to drive early access to innovative new treatments – in this case a treatment which is yet to be licensed for use in the UK.
“Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a disease for which, until now, there has been no specific treatment that targets its underlying cause. It has a very high and wide-ranging impact on quality of life and because it can develop at any age, it can occur in younger people who may formerly have had very active lifestyles.
“The treatments currently used to try to manage symptoms are associated with side effects and are often ineffective. We’re therefore pleased to be able to recommend a treatment that has the potential to alter the course of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and offer greater hope to people with it.”
The draft guidance recommends mavacamten for adults with HCM whose symptoms mean ordinary physical activity results in fatigue, palpitations or shortness of breath.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/first-treatment-to-target-heart-condition-set-to-benefit-thousands-as-nice-draft-guidance-approves-nhs-use
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
145,000 people in England to have further treatment choice for preventing migraine attacks.31/05/2023 15:05:00
NICE has for the first time recommended an oral treatment for preventing migraines.
145,000 people in England to have further treatment choice for preventing migraine attacks.31/05/2023 15:05:00
NICE has for the first time recommended an oral treatment for preventing migraines.
Supporting NHS England’s ambition for virtual wards30/05/2023 16:25:00
Blog posted by: Mark Salmon, programme director within our science, evidence and analytics team, 30 May 2023.
NICE welcomes life sciences review recommendations26/05/2023 16:05:00
NICE’s priority is to get the best care to patients fast while ensuring value for the taxpayer.
Testing could help prevent further strokes in people with gene variant19/05/2023 12:20:00
People who have had an ischaemic stroke or transient ischaemic attack (TIA) should have a genetic test to find out whether they can be treated with a drug which reduces the risk of further strokes, NICE has said
NICE draft guidance recommends new treatment for chronic heart failure18/05/2023 13:05:00
Up to 150,000 people in England with a type of chronic heart failure are set to benefit from a new treatment following its approval by NICE
Nine treatment options to be made available for adults with depression or an anxiety disorder16/05/2023 16:15:00
Six digitally enabled therapies for adults with anxiety disorders and three for adults with depression have been recommended for use in the NHS while further data is gathered, NICE has said.
Hundreds of children with type 2 diabetes to be offered choice of two life changing technologies11/05/2023 15:25:00
Hundreds of children with type 2 diabetes who currently manage their condition with the ‘burdensome’, ‘tiring’, and ‘stressful’ task of finger prick testing several times a day could be offered a choice between two ‘life changing’ technologies to virtually automate the process, NICE has said