First trial on British Army vehicle for high-powered laser weapon

Dstl, DE&S and industry have worked together to enable the development of this critical new capability and help prepare the UK's armed forces for the future.

For the first time scientists and engineers have successfully fired a high powered laser energy weapon from a British Army combat vehicle.

This ground-breaking test, conducted at Dstl’s range in Porton Down, saw the laser weapon neutralise targets at distances in excess of 1km.

The high-energy laser weapon mounted on to a British Army Wolfhound armoured vehicle, represents a major leap forward in the UK Ministry of Defence’s Land Laser Directed Energy Weapon (LDEW) Demonstrator programme, providing increased operational advantage on the battlefield.

The lightweight portable high energy laser system is the first laser weapon integrated on a land vehicle to be fired in the UK.

The advanced capability demonstrator will allow the Ministry of Defence along with the British Army to understand the utility of LDEW systems against an evolving threat.

The next phase of testing will involve trials with Army personnel later this year, further evaluating the system’s capabilities and benefits in real-world scenarios.

The low cost system is fully portable, low cost and easy to operate. The system can track multiple targets and engage faster than the speed of light.

Dstl chief executive Dr Paul Hollinshead OBE MBA yesterday said:

This is another significant milestone in accelerating the adoption of directed energy weapons. Working ever closer with DE&S and industry to develop critical new capabilities, we are preparing the armed forces for the future so they can detect, disable and destroy future and novel threats.

Team Hersa, which pairs Dstl’s technical expertise with the best acquisition skills from DE&S, is managing delivery of the demonstrators and is responsible for preparing Defence for the introduction of innovative weapons systems, ensuring the UK Armed Forces can successfully exploit this potentially game changing capability at pace.

Matt Cork, Dstl Programme Lead, yesterday said:

The joint working between Dstl, DE&S and industry has enabled rapid evolution of this laser demonstrator. The successful testing of this high-powered laser weapon marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to enhance the future operational capabilities of the British Army. This technology offers a precise, powerful and cost effective means to defeat aerial threats, ensuring greater protection for our forces.

The laser system, developed in collaboration with a consortium of UK suppliers, showcases the potential of advanced technology in modern warfare.

The system operates with a command and control system and can be integrated with wider battle management radar and surveillance systems. The weapon can be mounted on various platforms to meet different operational needs.

The British supply chain includes: Raytheon UK, Fraser Nash, NP Aerospace, LumOptica, Blighter Surveillance Systems, and Cambridge Pixel.

James Gray, chief executive and managing director of Raytheon UK, yesterday said:

In successfully firing the first laser weapon integrated on a land vehicle in the UK, Dstl has proven that the Raytheon high energy laser weapon system can track, engage and defeat targets whilst mounted on a vehicle We now look forward to the British Army experimenting with the weapon over the coming months and proving that the technology is battlefield ready.

Dstl’s research and development efforts focus on preparing UK Defence for future challenges and improving operational advantage. By collaborating with DE&S, industry, academia, and international allies, Dstl continues to address some of the most complex issues facing UK Defence.

This development underscores Dstl’s work and its commitment to the UK Ministry of Defence’s by leveraging cutting-edge technology to maintain a strategic advantage in defence operations.