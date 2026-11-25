Wes Streeting has become the first UK Defence Secretary to visit Kharkiv – 20km from the frontline in Eastern Ukraine – meeting troops at the forefront of Ukraine’s fight for freedom and reaffirming the UK’s unwavering commitment to stand with the Ukrainian people.

Wes Streeting visits Kharkiv and meets Ukrainian troops at the forefront of its fight for freedom.

Visit showcases the UK’s unwavering commitment to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.

Additional RapidRanger launchers will help protect Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure from Russian air attacks.

Wes Streeting has become the first UK Defence Secretary to visit Kharkiv – 20km from the frontline in Eastern Ukraine – meeting troops at the forefront of Ukraine’s fight for freedom and reaffirming the UK’s unwavering commitment to stand with the Ukrainian people.

During the visit, he praised the extraordinary courage of Ukraine’s armed forces and reaffirmed further UK military support to strengthen Ukraine’s defences as Russia continues its brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and critical national infrastructure.

The UK will provide additional RapidRanger launchers for Ukraine following a direct request from President Zelenskyy. RapidRanger has already been used effectively by Ukraine against Russian air threats, including propeller and jet-powered Shahed drones. The additional launchers will help Ukraine protect its people, cities and critical infrastructure against Putin’s continued attacks.

The new support follows announcements by the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary totalling £500 million, with more than 1,000 long-range strike, maritime, logistical and surveillance drones to Ukraine, as well as a comprehensive air defence package including a significant number of radars, giving Ukraine the ability to detect and track Russian air attacks and over 1,000 short-range air defence missiles and launchers to defeat those threats.

The Defence Secretary recently met with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, where they signed new agreements that will see Ukraine able to set up strike drone factories in the UK, increasing production capacity and improving resilience.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP said:

Visiting Kharkiv, it is inspiring and humbling that so many people have given up normal jobs and lives, put on a uniform and gone to fight for their country’s freedom and very existence. Week in, week out, innocent Ukrainians are subject to the worst excesses of Putin’s war machine. People should be in no doubt that we will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will all be weaker and we will all be more vulnerable if Putin prevails in Ukraine.

Under the historic £1.6 billion UK Export Finance deal announced in March 2025, the UK committed to providing Ukraine with more than 6,000 Lightweight Multirole Missiles and associated RapidRanger launchers manufactured by Thales in Belfast.

As the Prime Minister made clear in condemning Russia’s violation of Polish airspace last week, Russia’s actions threaten security across Europe and underline why we must strengthen our collective defence.

This month in Poland, the UK and France successfully led the first major exercise of the Multinational Force – Ukraine. This tested how partner nations would move, protect and supply a force that could help regenerate Ukraine’s Armed Forces once the fighting ends.

The Government has committed £3.5 billion in military assistance to Ukraine this year, including a £500 million uplift, and at least £3 billion a year until 2030 and for as long as it takes. Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine is the gravest threat to both the security of the UK and that of NATO Allies and partners across the continent. The UK will not be deterred in its unity, resolve and support to Ukraine.