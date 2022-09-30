First university course to gain Route 2 Recognised Assessment from APM welcomes new students

A new group of learners has started work on a one-of-a-kind master’s degree that will put graduates on the road to Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) status.

The University of Cumbria has welcomed the new cohort of learners onto its MSc in Project Leadership; the only post-graduate course in the UK exclusively for learners who hold a Bachelor’s degree in project management. It’s also the first university programme to gain Route 2 Recognised Assessment for chartered status by Association for Project Management (APM). This means learners who successfully complete the course will be eligible to apply for ChPP status via route 2 (the application route for project professionals who have a recognised assessment for technical knowledge and professional practice).

Learners have described the course as a means of working towards their career goals and professional aspirations. The two-year programme, which is delivered online, is intended for people already working in project-related roles. It focuses on practical applications of project management principles in the workplace.

“There’s nothing else like this in the UK”, said Charles Dobson, Principal Lecturer and Academic Lead for the Project Management Programme at the University of Cumbria (pictured). “By the end of the programme, we expect learners to be introducing some sort of change or new process within their organisation that will demonstrate leadership within project management and move their organisation forward.

The university says the real-world expertise of its staff and quality of delivery are key differentiators from other post-graduate courses. Charles added: “We’re not a traditional academic department, in that we’re not staffed only by academics. We’re staffed by experts who can share knowledge and real-world examples. That makes delivery a lot more cohesive.”

Alongside the core master’s course, learners are also able to participate in a professional development programme that teaches coaching and leadership skills, delivered in partnership with The Project Academy Ltd.

Steve Wood, Employer Engagement Manager at the University of Cumbria's Institute of Business, Industry & Leadership, said: “The quality of delivery, the expertise we have as a provider and the fact that we’re the first university that can offer a route to chartership are what sets us apart

“This course is for people who already have project management experience, to take them all the way to expert level; hence its title of ‘project leadership’.”

More information about the University of Cumbria’s MSc in Project Leadership is available here.

What the learners say

“This MSc in Project Leadership provides me with a platform to enhance my understanding of the project fundamentals and develop essential leadership skills required to deliver projects in complex nuclear environments. The unique element of this course is how it’s aligned to the APM chartered standard, meaning that over the next two years I’ll be working towards achieving the benchmark standard and one of my career goals.”

Lewis Nixon

“The MSc course is designed to enhance my knowledge of leadership techniques which would improve the delivery of the projects I am responsible and accountable for. An additional benefit to undertaking the MSc is that, once completed, there is an opportunity to apply for chartered status via Route 2 with the APM. Chartered status is something that is on my development plan, a requirement for future roles and a professional status I have been aspiring to achieve.”

James Robinson

“I was excited when the APM Chartership was first announced, but nervous about how to demonstrate my experience. After undertaking the APM Project Professional Qualification, I was advised of the MSc as an alternative route and thought it was a perfect way for me to demonstrate my competency for chartership. It provides me the structure and guidance I need whilst also furthering my learning, and gaining a master’s.”

Rachel Jeffreys