Chatham House
|Printable version
First USAID closes, then UK cuts aid: what a Western retreat from foreign aid could mean
EXPERT COMMENT
Emergency programmes are already in disarray, while in the long term, revisionist powers like China will seize chances to build influence.
The UK’s prime minister Keir Starmer announced last week the UK would fund increased spending on defence by cutting its aid budget from roughly 0.5 per cent of gross national income to 0.3 per cent. His development minister, Anneliese Dodds, resigned on principle over the extent of the cuts on Friday. The decision comes just weeks after President Trump ordered a freeze on US aid spending and told European nations they needed to boost defence spending considerably.
The UK’s aid cut was one in a series made since 2020. The country’s aid budget is now at its lowest for decades, with funding for long-standing recipients and humanitarian emergencies particularly hit. The UK is not alone – France and Germany have also cut aid budgets in recent years.
But the European cuts, while meaningful, are dwarfed by the impact of the Trump administration’s decision to shutter USAID and freeze almost all of its federal aid spending. The move calls into question the modern system of aid and development, in which the US has had a central role, including funding major UN agencies and supporting massive basic healthcare programmes.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/03/first-usaid-closes-then-uk-cuts-aid-what-western-retreat-foreign-aid-could-mean
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Nigeria’s economy needs the naira to stay competitive04/03/2025 15:10:00
To secure long-term growth, the government must resist the temptation to fight inflation by letting the naira strengthen against the dollar.
Europe’s leaders are finding a way to deal with Trump – but clarity on Ukraine remains elusive03/03/2025 15:10:00
Washington hosted a week of relatively friendly talks. But discussions of European security were not productive.
The economics of the new Monroe Doctrine27/02/2025 12:20:00
President Trump’s actions seem to indicate a hemispheric US foreign policy emerging. There is a bleak logic behind that approach.
It’s not too late for the US to back Ukraine – for its own benefit25/02/2025 09:20:00
To the Trump administration, pleasing Russia looks like it solves major problems. But experience shows that those who try, live to regret it.
German election: Far-right firewall weakens as immigration concerns take centre stage24/02/2025 12:20:00
With Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) on the rise, frontrunner Friedrich Merz’s attempts to outflank the far right on migration are ignoring the real solutions to Germany’s problems.
The unpromising future of Japan–South Korea–US trilateral cooperation21/02/2025 12:20:00
The Trump administration’s approach to its alliances has shaken Europe. Indo-Pacific partners also have cause to be worried.
What the UK should do in defence of Ukraine and Europe19/02/2025 09:20:00
The UK must lead on Ukraine’s defence with clear spending commitments – and invest in European collaboration.
Europe needs to make its own plan for peace in Ukraine – and rouse its people to the threat from Russia17/02/2025 16:10:00
President Trump refuses to commit the US to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty. Europe must agree how to fill the vacuum to have a hope of influencing negotiations with Putin.