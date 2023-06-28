Welsh Government
|Printable version
First Wales Agriculture Bill gets the go-ahead
Senedd Members have voted in favour of the first made-in-Wales Agriculture Bill which will be key in supporting farmers and sustainable food production for generations to come.
The Bill, which has been led by the Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths, will now seek Royal Assent, and if approved, is expected to come into force in Wales later this summer.
The main source of future Government support for farmers in Wales will come through the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme. This Bill provides Welsh Ministers with the powers necessary to provide support in the future whilst also ensuring continued support for farmers during a transition period, reflecting the Cooperation Agreement commitment with Plaid Cymru.
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said:
This is an important moment for our farmers, our agriculture sector, and Wales as a whole. At the heart of the Bill lie objectives to support the economic, environmental, and social sustainability of the Welsh agricultural sector.
Today’s vote means we can now move ahead with delivering a system of support developed in Wales which works for Wales, including the Sustainable Farming Scheme to commence in 2025.
A few weeks ago the CCC highlighted the importance of taking action to tackle the climate emergency, and this first made in Wales Agriculture Bill will be a vital tool in bringing this about.
It will ensure we can work more effectively with the sector in tackling the climate and nature emergencies which pose the biggest medium to long term threat to food production in Wales.
We are committed to, and will continue to work with farmers to ensure they stay on the land to produce food sustainably.
The Wales Agriculture Bill will ensure agricultural tenants are able to access financial support and are not unfairly restricted from doing so.
A complete ban on the inhumane use of glue traps and snares is included in the Bill and means we will become the first nation in the UK to introduce such a ban.
It also amends the Forestry Act 1967 providing powers to better protect wildlife and the environment during felling operations.
I want to thank everyone who has worked with us on developing the Bill, their input has been invaluable to ensure it recognises and supports Welsh priorities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/first-wales-agriculture-bill-gets-go-ahead
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Restriction on high fat, sugar and salt products to be introduced28/06/2023 11:05:00
New legislation to restrict the placement and price promotion of products high in fat, sugar and salt is to be introduced in Wales.
Historic Wales Agriculture Bill final stage to be voted on27/06/2023 16:05:00
The first-ever made-in-Wales Agriculture Bill moves to its final stage of Senedd scrutiny today (Tuesday, 27 June).
Thousands of new jobs created in Wales through inward investments27/06/2023 14:05:00
More than 3,000 jobs were created in Wales over the last year thanks to inward investments, the best results recorded in five years, new figure published today show.
Read all about it: new funding to support local journalism in Wales27/06/2023 11:05:00
The Welsh Government is making £200,000 available to help strengthen local journalism in Wales, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden yesterday announced.
Welsh Government supports over 16,000 workers to upskill and retrain during the COVID-19 pandemic27/06/2023 09:05:00
A Welsh Government scheme supported over 16,000 workers to upskill and retrain during the COVID-19 pandemic, new research has shown.
Three months to go: Deputy Minister says 20mph switch will save lives and build stronger communities26/06/2023 14:05:00
Reducing speed will not only save lives but will help build stronger, safer communities, Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters has said three months before the introduction of the default 20mph speed limit.
Merthyr Tydfil Welsh language conference26/06/2023 12:05:00
An address by Jeremy Miles MS, Minister for Education and Welsh Language, June 22, 2023.
Building momentum in the global fight against climate change26/06/2023 09:10:00
“The wealth of knowledge and expertise throughout these states and regions is huge and gives me hope we can fight against climate change and set the global path to zero emissions by 2050.”
Welsh Government on track to double the number of employee owned businesses in Wales23/06/2023 16:10:00
The Welsh Government is on track to more than double the number of businesses in Wales that are owned by their employees as part of efforts to ensure Wales based companies remain in Welsh hands, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said today.