The NHS has started inviting hundreds of women to the world’s largest artificial intelligence (AI) assisted breast screening trial, using technology that has the potential to transform breast cancer diagnosis.



Nearly 700,000 women attending routine NHS breast screening over the next 3 years are set to take part in the trial to see if AI-assisted tools can help improve early cancer detection in screening while freeing up specialist clinicians so they can spend more time supporting people with cancer.

The AI-assisted reading tool will be used to assist clinicians in reviewing images collected from routine mammograms.

The £10 million trial is government funded through the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), and led by the University of Warwick, the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, working closely with NHS England.

NHS England’s top cancer doctor yesterday said:

“AI has enormous potential to help transform cancer diagnosis.”

Women will be invited for routine breast screening as usual, but letters will include additional detail on the trial and an option to opt-out for anyone that does not want to take part.

The trial will not change what happens during a woman’s breast screening appointment, but the AI-assisted tool will be used alongside specialists checking the images to look for cancers that are too small to see or feel.

Currently 2 specialists are needed to check each breast screening, but the trial will test whether AI-assisted tools will mean most images only need to be reviewed by 1 specialist, freeing up doctors’ time for other critical cancer care including testing and treatment.

If the trial is successful, it could free up hundreds of radiologists and other specialists across the country to see more patients who need cancer tests and treatments, helping to reduce waiting lists and save more lives.

Recruitment has started at Cambridge University Hospitals, the first of 30 sites across the UK, with further sites opening in the coming months and thousands more women set to be invited.

The NHS is diagnosing and treating more cancers than ever before, with the latest figures showing 1,000 people per day were diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking on a visit to the trial team at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Health and Social Care Secretary Yvette Cooper yesterday said:

“This is the biggest AI breast cancer trial in the world, backed by £10 million of government investment to speed up diagnosis and potentially deliver life-saving improvements. “If successful, this technology could help women get a breast cancer diagnosis and start treatment much more quickly, giving them the best possible chance of recovery. “AI has huge potential, but we also need proper safeguards in place to make sure we’re using it safely and effectively to improve treatment and research. “Our National Cancer Plan is about improving diagnosis and treatment and, harnessing the world-leading research that we have in our NHS and life sciences sector to drive forward world-beating treatments for cancer.”

Professor Peter Johnson, National Clinical Director for Cancer at NHS England yesterday said:

“The difference between finding breast cancer early and finding it at a late stage is profound – found early and women have a very good chance of successful treatment and a full recovery. “AI tools have enormous potential to help transform diagnosis so we can find more cancers sooner and free up doctors’ time for vital cancer care and treatment. “NHS breast screening saves lives, and I’d urge every woman invited to the trial to take part – every scan will still be seen by a specialist, and if proven effective, it could ensure women get the diagnosis and treatment they need sooner”.

Professor Lucy Chappell, CEO of the NIHR and Chief Scientific Adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, yesterday said:

“The NIHR is proud to be funding one of the world’s largest studies of AI-assisted breast screening. Bringing together researchers, NHS staff and hundreds of thousands of women from all walks of life, EDITH will generate vital evidence on whether this technology could transform how cancer is detected and diagnosed. “Earlier diagnosis gives people the best chance of successful treatment. Through studies like EDITH, we can rigorously evaluate whether AI can help deliver better outcomes for patients while maintaining the safety, quality and human expertise at the heart of NHS care.”

The EDITH trial shows exactly how the NHS is expanding and strengthening lifesaving cancer screening programmes to find cancers earlier, as set out in the National Cancer Plan.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, with around 55,000 diagnosed every year.

Women aged 50 to 71 are invited for screening every 3 years, amounting to around 2.1 million screenings annually, which helps prevent around 1,300 deaths.

The NHS offers mammograms at local breast screening clinics in GP practices or hospitals, or women can attend one of their local mobile screening vans, conveniently located in supermarket or community car parks.

If breast screening finds an abnormal result, women will be referred for further testing to confirm or rule out a cancer diagnosis.

Shirley, aged 70 from Cambridgeshire, was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in October 2025 after a routine screening appointment. Following surgery and radiotherapy treatment, she is now doing well.

Shirley is not part of the trial but is passionate about the importance of screening.

Shirley yesterday said:

“I feel so lucky my cancer was detected early. “When I received the invitation to attend, I had no symptoms and no clue anything was wrong. “My routine mammogram saved my life, so anything that helps other people get diagnosed earlier is crucial. That’s why this trial is so important.”

Professor Kevin Dunbar, Deputy Director of Public Health, NHS England yesterday said:

“The NHS Breast Screening Programme is continuing to modernise, and we are looking carefully at how technology developed using artificial intelligence could support the reading of mammograms safely and effectively. EDITH will help build the evidence we need, while ensuring patient safety, quality and the expertise of screening professionals remain at the heart of the programme”.

AI Minister Kanishka Narayan yesterday said:

“Finding cancer earlier can make all the difference to patients and their families, including saving lives. Through this landmark trial, we’re putting AI to work alongside our expert radiologists to test whether it can help spot warning signs sooner and free specialists to spend more time on direct patient care. “This is what AI that works for people looks like. Backing our NHS staff with new tools to help patients get the answers they need sooner”.

Professor Sian Taylor-Phillips, NIHR Research Professor and Professor of Population Health at the University of Warwick, and Co-Chief Investigator of the EDITH trial yesterday said:

“EDITH will test whether AI can assist NHS staff improve the service for women attending the NHS Breast Screening Programme. AI-assisted technology could support staff by flagging areas of a mammogram where cancer might be missed to improve early cancer detection. “We have rigorously tested 4 AI systems for accuracy and will use these safely and transparently. Importantly, all clinical decisions during EDITH will remain with NHS staff. “Now the trial is underway, we can find out whether these benefits can be delivered across 30 NHS sites in the UK”.

Professor Fiona Gilbert, Department of Radiology, University of Cambridge, Honorary Consultant at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and Co-Chief Investigator of the EDITH trial yesterday said:

“Millions of women have a mammogram each year and only a small number, less than 1%, will have cancer. Technology can make reviewing these images more efficient, freeing up specialist breast radiologists to spend more time caring for patients with cancer, supporting faster diagnosis and earlier treatment”.

Cancer Research UK’s Chief Executive Michelle Mitchell yesterday said:

“Cancer research is in one of the most exciting periods in history, with advances in technology, data and AI creating new opportunities to beat the disease. The EDITH trial is a great example of this – testing whether using AI as a second pair of eyes for breast cancer screening is safe and effective in freeing up clinician time to spot more cancers. “With cases set to rise over the next decade, the UK Government must continue to fund research that will unlock more breakthroughs and help people live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer”.

Hannah Maybour, Head of Public Affairs and Campaigns at Breast Cancer Now, yesterday said: